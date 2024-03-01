Arnold Clark strikes deal for Peter Vardy MG dealership in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Clark strikes deal for Peter Vardy MG dealership in Kirkcaldy

Peter Vardy said there would be no redundancies as part of the transaction.

By Rob McLaren
Peter Vardy's MG dealership in Kirkcaldy has changed hands. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Peter Vardy's MG dealership in Kirkcaldy has changed hands. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arnold Clark has made a deal to acquire Peter Vardy’s Kirkcaldy MG dealership.

The change of ownership took place today with all Peter Vardy staff transferring to the new owner.

It is the latest in a series of developments by Peter Vardy in recent months.

The company closed its Dundee CARZ showroom in August last year, which specialised in used cars.

Last week The Courier revealed that its Perth CARZ dealership would also close in the first half of this year. The Perth site will be retained by Peter Vardy to prepare luxury vehicles.

Peter Vardy Kirkcaldy changes

Peter Vardy has operated a variety of franchises at the Mitchelson Industrial Estate location over the years. It was a Vauxhall dealership until Peter Vardy cut ties in 2021.

At that point the Caxton Place site changed to a CARZ used car dealership, but then switched again to be an MG outlet last autumn.

Peter Vardy branding is still visible on the MG site now owned by Arnold Clark in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Arnold Clark deal will also see Peter Vardy MG operations in Aberdeen and Edinburgh change hands.

A spokesperson for Peter Vardy said: “The MG Kirkcaldy site has been transferred to Arnold Clark as of today, with all staff transferred across therefore no redundancies.”

Peter Vardy did not give a reason why it is selling the MG sites.

Arnold Clark takes opportunity

The acquisitions mean Arnold Clark now operates 10 MG sites in the UK.

The company’s chief operating officer Russell Borrie said: “We’re extremely excited to have opened three more Arnold Clark MG branches and be able to offer our customers even more choice.

“We know MG’s wide range of cars have been very popular with our customers. It’s great that we can continue to give them access to some of the most affordable and exciting models on the market.”

The Peter Vardy site in Dunsinane Industrial Estate, Dundee was purpose built at a cost of £7 million ahead of its opening in May 2017.

The dealership has now been sold to John Clark which intends to use it for a “multi-franchise” location.

The Dunkeld Road site in Perth was the first dealership opened by Peter Vardy in 2006.

