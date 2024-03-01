Arnold Clark strikes deal for Peter Vardy MG dealership in Kirkcaldy

Arnold Clark has made a deal to acquire Peter Vardy’s Kirkcaldy MG dealership.

The change of ownership took place today with all Peter Vardy staff transferring to the new owner.

It is the latest in a series of developments by Peter Vardy in recent months.

The company closed its Dundee CARZ showroom in August last year, which specialised in used cars.

Last week The Courier revealed that its Perth CARZ dealership would also close in the first half of this year. The Perth site will be retained by Peter Vardy to prepare luxury vehicles.

Peter Vardy Kirkcaldy changes

Peter Vardy has operated a variety of franchises at the Mitchelson Industrial Estate location over the years. It was a Vauxhall dealership until Peter Vardy cut ties in 2021.

At that point the Caxton Place site changed to a CARZ used car dealership, but then switched again to be an MG outlet last autumn.

The Arnold Clark deal will also see Peter Vardy MG operations in Aberdeen and Edinburgh change hands.

A spokesperson for Peter Vardy said: “The MG Kirkcaldy site has been transferred to Arnold Clark as of today, with all staff transferred across therefore no redundancies.”

Peter Vardy did not give a reason why it is selling the MG sites.

Arnold Clark takes opportunity

The acquisitions mean Arnold Clark now operates 10 MG sites in the UK.

The company’s chief operating officer Russell Borrie said: “We’re extremely excited to have opened three more Arnold Clark MG branches and be able to offer our customers even more choice.

“We know MG’s wide range of cars have been very popular with our customers. It’s great that we can continue to give them access to some of the most affordable and exciting models on the market.”

The Peter Vardy site in Dunsinane Industrial Estate, Dundee was purpose built at a cost of £7 million ahead of its opening in May 2017.

The dealership has now been sold to John Clark which intends to use it for a “multi-franchise” location.

The Dunkeld Road site in Perth was the first dealership opened by Peter Vardy in 2006.