Former Dundee Jehovah’s Witness church goes on market for £250k

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Court Street is being advertised as an opportunity for redevelopment.

By Laura Devlin
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Court Street is up for sale. Image: Google Maps.
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Court Street is up for sale. Image: Google Maps.

A former Jehovah’s Witness place of worship in Dundee has been put on the market for a quarter of a million pounds.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Court Street is being advertised as an opportunity for redevelopment by chartered surveyors DM Hall.

The two storey building – built in 1990 – is a little over 3,400 square feet and is described in the sale brochure as an “attractive open hall space”.

It sits on a larger site which is accessed through metal gates leading to a parking area.

Offers in excess of £250,000 are being requested for the benefit of the seller’s “heritable interest”.

‘Ample scope for conversion’

The sale brochure reads: “The subjects provide open plan, flexible space that would provide ample scope for conversion to suit a variety of alternative uses.

“There may also be opportunity to redevelop the site for residential dwellings and we would recommend that any enquiries as to this potential are directed to Dundee City Council planning department.”

How the inside of the place of worship looks. Image: DM Hall.

Jehovah’s Witnesses identify as Christians, but their beliefs are different in some ways.

This includes believing Jesus is the son of God and the Saviour but not part of a Trinity. Their congregations typically meet in their Kingdom Hall.

As well as the former meeting place on Court Street, there is also a Kingdom Hall on Harefield Road in Dundee.

Close to Manhattan Works

The Court Street Kingdom Hall is just a stone’s throw away from former jute mill Manhattan Works, which has also been put up for sale in recent months.

The former mill, which has since been adapted into space for commercial units and is home to a number of charities and businesses, has a price tag of £3.4 million.

It has not been confirmed what the sale means for the occupants.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Court Street is up for sale. Image: Google Maps.
