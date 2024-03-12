Stagecoach accused of U-turning on pledge in Perthshire bus cuts row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach accused of U-turning on pledge in Perthshire bus cuts row

Politicians have written to the bus company asking them to rethink proposals to axe services across Perth and Kinross.

By Sean O'Neil
Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Stagecoach bosses have been accused of going back on their promise to enhance bus services as politicians tell them to rethink plans to axe Perthshire routes.

The bus company’s proposals would see areas like the Carse of Gowrie left without a commercial bus service while Bertha Park primary pupils would struggle to get to school.

The controversial plans were met with widespread anger, forcing Stagecoach to delay their new timetable by a month until May 27 after pressure from communities, politicians and The Courier.

Pete Wishart, MP Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, held a number of public meetings with his colleague John Swinney MSP to hear the concerns of residents.

He said: “The proposed cuts to services go against the pledges made by Stagecoach following the recent change of ownership when it was claimed that the offer would ‘pave the way to deliver enhanced services’.”

The Perth company was bought by DWS Infrastructure in 2022 for £595 million.

Concern over Stagecoach Perthshire cuts

The MP has now submitted a letter to Stagecoach outlining the effects cutting buses like the 16 will have on areas like the Carse of Gowrie.

Mr Wishart told Stagecoach it is “vital” they come up with a new set of proposals which address the concerns of the communities.

He said: “There is huge strength of feeling throughout Perthshire about the proposed cuts to services, especially in the Carse of Gowrie.

“Never in my 23 years of being a parliamentarian have I seen so many residents turn out to a public meeting on any issue.

“The plans should be re-thought.”

‘The number 16 is a lifeline’

John Swinney MSP also wrote to Stagecoach bosses demanding the plans are scrapped.

Mr Swinney said: “The right thing for Stagecoach to do now is to withdraw these proposals in their entirety and then embark on a meaningful process with Perth and Kinross Council and local communities.”

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wrote a letter to Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach North East, asking for the plans to be reconsidered.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

The Mid Scotland and Fife representative said: “We believe that these changes will have a seriously detrimental impact on the lives of our constituents who rely upon a regular bus service.

“The number 16 service could easily be described as a lifeline, as the only bus that connects the villages of the Carse and smaller rural settlements.”

‘Significant difficulties’ in getting to GP

The politician also highlighted that some people would be cut off from their GP, an issue raised by residents to The Courier.

Mr Fraser said: “With the proposed closure of the number 16 service during the day, this will mean that local residents without access to private transport will effectively be cut off from GP appointments.

“There will be a similar issue for Invergowrie residents who lost their GP practice last year and will have significant difficulties in accessing their new practice in Ancrum Road, Dundee.”

Stagecoach says the changes are a result of “significantly reduced passenger numbers”.

More from Perth & Kinross

Actor Laurent Paris at The Horn Milk Bar.
Production of 'Squid Game-style' film takes place in Perthshire diner The Horn
Entrance to Balmoral Court, Gleneagles, and Michael Jordan
Gleneagles residents dismayed at Airbnb approval - despite objector renting to Michael Jordan for…
Brian Low murder
'Answers lie in Aberfeldy': Police issue fresh plea to locals over Brian Low murder
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge
The charges were denied at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat
Brian Low and the scene of his murder near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low and Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Residents warned over ‘gossip’ as police prepare for fresh appeal into Brian…
The A9 near Auchterarder.
Convoy system to be deployed during A9 roadworks near Auchterarder
Elaine Whyley in Glendoick. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carse residents fear being cut off from GP if Stagecoach axes bus routes
3
A busy dancefloor at Loft nightclub in Perth
Perth nightclub launches daytime club event for over-30s
Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day 2024
Iconic DJ Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day

Conversation