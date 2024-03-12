Stagecoach accused of U-turning on pledge in Perthshire bus cuts row

Stagecoach bosses have been accused of going back on their promise to enhance bus services as politicians tell them to rethink plans to axe Perthshire routes.

The bus company’s proposals would see areas like the Carse of Gowrie left without a commercial bus service while Bertha Park primary pupils would struggle to get to school.

The controversial plans were met with widespread anger, forcing Stagecoach to delay their new timetable by a month until May 27 after pressure from communities, politicians and The Courier.

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, held a number of public meetings with his colleague John Swinney MSP to hear the concerns of residents.

He said: “The proposed cuts to services go against the pledges made by Stagecoach following the recent change of ownership when it was claimed that the offer would ‘pave the way to deliver enhanced services’.”

The Perth company was bought by DWS Infrastructure in 2022 for £595 million.

Concern over Stagecoach Perthshire cuts

The MP has now submitted a letter to Stagecoach outlining the effects cutting buses like the 16 will have on areas like the Carse of Gowrie.

Mr Wishart told Stagecoach it is “vital” they come up with a new set of proposals which address the concerns of the communities.

He said: “There is huge strength of feeling throughout Perthshire about the proposed cuts to services, especially in the Carse of Gowrie.

“Never in my 23 years of being a parliamentarian have I seen so many residents turn out to a public meeting on any issue.

“The plans should be re-thought.”

‘The number 16 is a lifeline’

John Swinney MSP also wrote to Stagecoach bosses demanding the plans are scrapped.

Mr Swinney said: “The right thing for Stagecoach to do now is to withdraw these proposals in their entirety and then embark on a meaningful process with Perth and Kinross Council and local communities.”

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wrote a letter to Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach North East, asking for the plans to be reconsidered.

The Mid Scotland and Fife representative said: “We believe that these changes will have a seriously detrimental impact on the lives of our constituents who rely upon a regular bus service.

“The number 16 service could easily be described as a lifeline, as the only bus that connects the villages of the Carse and smaller rural settlements.”

‘Significant difficulties’ in getting to GP

The politician also highlighted that some people would be cut off from their GP, an issue raised by residents to The Courier.

Mr Fraser said: “With the proposed closure of the number 16 service during the day, this will mean that local residents without access to private transport will effectively be cut off from GP appointments.

“There will be a similar issue for Invergowrie residents who lost their GP practice last year and will have significant difficulties in accessing their new practice in Ancrum Road, Dundee.”

Stagecoach says the changes are a result of “significantly reduced passenger numbers”.