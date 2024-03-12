JIM SPENCE: Scotland’s hate crime law is dangerous intrusion into rights of free speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland’s hate crime law is dangerous intrusion into rights of free speech

The law is so far-fetched even Harry Potter author JK Rowling couldn’t have dreamt it up in her vivid imagination.

Police ruled India Willoughby's claim JK Rowling misgendered her online did not meet criminal threshold.
By Jim Spence

April Fools’ Day this year could be the day JK Rowling ends up not in Hogwarts, but in the nick.

That’s the day Scotland brings in a law so far-fetched that even the great Harry Potter author couldn’t have dreamt it up in her vivid imagination.

Beware thinking though that this legislation promises to be the biggest prank of all time; its ramifications and consequences are deadly serious for any of us ever accused of transgressions under it.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 is a dangerously chilling and potentially tyrannical piece of law dressed up as concern for supposedly vulnerable groups.

The act will see the creation of a new offence of stirring up hatred against people who have in law certain protected characteristics, including religion, sexual orientation, disability, and gender identity.

‘Extremely uncomfortable’

Rowling last week called the transgender TV personality India Willoughby a man.

Willoughby’s subsequent complaint of misgendering was dismissed by Northumbria police who said it wasn’t a criminal offence.

But such is the lack of clarity so far revealed within the Scottish legislation that it’s unclear whether or not Rowling’s view might be classed here as ‘stirring up hate’, meaning she might have to perform a spell at His Majesty’s Pleasure for expressing her view which is shared by millions.

Like most people I prefer love to hate but Scotland is about to become two-tier society where some folk are given protection by the law from some kinds of hate crimes, while others will simply have to suck up abuse.

A ginger like me for instance will have no protection from those who insult or stir up hate about my auburn thatch, while someone with an artificial eye, being classed as disabled, will be able to call on the full forces of the law to drag the abuser off to the nick.

JK Rowling wears t-shirt accusing Nicola Sturgeon of ‘destroying women’s rights’ in 2022.

More seriously, while it will be an offence to stir up hate against trans folk, it won’t break the law to stir up hate against women, or indeed men for that matter.

To be honest I’m extremely uncomfortable with the whole concept of hate crimes and stirring up hate.

It’s a very dangerous intrusion into the rights of free speech and an absolute gift to those who want to play the various victim cards at the expense of robust and honest debate.

Rowling for instance has always denied being transphobic but has expressed strong concerns over accepting the belief that transwomen are actual women.

The idea that disagreeing with someone else’s view, no matter how uncomfortable that may be to some, could be classed as a hate crime punishable by imprisonment is a truly frightening concept.

And the idea that we should try to criminalise a basic human emotion, which although it can be distressing and deeply unkind is a part of our very human make up, is a nonsense and a serious over reach by the under-employed and increasingly out-of-touch chattering classes in the Scottish Parliament

It’s just another example of politicians without serious work to occupy their time in a parliament full of intellectual Lilliputians, finding something to justify their extravagant wages and expenses.

‘Recipe for disaster’

I’m not in favour of hate; it’s an ugly symptom with potentially nasty outcomes.

But in struggling to define what it constitutes this act threatens to overburden our already hard pressed courts and the police.

Already it is policy in Scotland for police officers to record all ‘hate incident’ reports, whether or not there’s any evidence of a crime, but based instead on the perception of the person reporting the incident to them.

Jim Spence.

The politics behind that approach leads potentially to the Kafkaesque situation where even if the person the incident is supposed to have happened to doesn’t regard it as criminal or wrong, their take on it is simply ignored, in favour of the pre-conceived conscious bias of those reporting it or investigating the matter.

This hate crime law is potentially a charter for the angry, vexatious, venal, and the downright bad, who will see a chance of righting imaginary wrongs and dishing out revenge for perceived slights and insults.

It’s a recipe for disaster cooked up by a liberal political class which thinks that you can expunge human emotions, sentiments, and behaviour, from real life.

This wet behind the ears Holyrood cadre are determined to turn Scotland into a country where vigorous debate and argument is penalised, and sadly they have an army of social climbers with an eye for the main chance who are only too happy to help them.

Conversation