Home News Perth & Kinross

Homes in Auchterarder and Braco left without water supply

Scottish Water engineers working to fix a damaged water main.

By Neil Henderson
Scottish Water working to restore water supply to homes in Auchterarder and Braco.
Scottish Water working to restore water supply to homes in Auchterader and Braco. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Homes across Auchterarder have been left without a water supply due to a damaged water main on Tuesday.

Engineers from Scottish Water have been despatched to the area shortly after 6pm.

They have since identified damage to a 12 inch supply pipe at Easterton Farm.

A repair team is now on site as efforts to restore water supply continue.

An undisclosed number of homes in Auchterarder and Braco are currently without water.

Scottish Water currently estimates the repairs to be completed by 10pm on Tuesday.

The utility firm said: “We are arranging water tankers and carrying out valve operations to restore and maintain water supplies to most customers whilst we undertake our repair.

Possible discolouration to water supplies in Auchterarder and Braco

“Once we have restored your supply some customers may experience discoloured water.”

Scottish Water is advising of possible discolouration to water once supplies have been restored which could continue for up to 48 hours.

It added: “If you experience brown water, we advise to allow your cold-water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so.

“Follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white cloudy water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.”

