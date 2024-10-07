Appeal to trace missing man, 48, last seen in Dundee

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a 48-year-old man reported missing from Dundee.

Gavin Owens was last seen in the Charleston area of the city at around 12.45pm on Monday.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with grey shaggy hair, facial scars and missing teeth.

Gavin was last seen wearing a black coat, black joggers and grey Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Mark Reid from Dowanfield Police Station said: “We are concerned for Gavin’s wellbeing and it is important that we trace him and make sure that he is ok.

“We are asking members of the public to please keep a look out for him and report any potential sightings to us.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 2011 of Monday, October 7 2024.”