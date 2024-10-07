Popular Perth city centre restaurant saved from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Perth city centre restaurant saved from closure

Deans Restaurant previously announced plans to shut this month.

By Andrew Robson
Deans Restaurant in Perth city centre.
Deans Restaurant in Perth city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A popular restaurant in Perth city centre has been saved from closure.

Deans Restaurant on Kinnoull Street will remain open after a new owner was secured.

The venue – which has been run by the Deans family for the last 20 years – previously announced it would close in October due to rising costs.

It was then put on the market in June.

However, the restaurant will now remain open as Zsolt Balogh – owner of the Atholl Arms Hotel in Dunkeld – takes on the premises.

Deans Restaurant to remain open

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page revealed the “wonderful news” on Monday evening.

It read: “After a period of uncertainty, Deans Restaurant Perth will remain open at the current address under new ownership.

“We are committed to maintaining the high-quality food and service you have come to expect from us.

The Kinnoull Street restaurant saved from closure
The Kinnoull Street restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We are pleased to announce that our dedicated team will continue to serve you, with Jamie and his talented team still crafting the fantastic dishes you love.

“Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Deans Restaurant for many more memorable dining experiences.”

‘We are confident Deans will continue to thrive’

The post added: “Zsolt is an established hotelier and restaurateur, bringing a wealth of experience to our team.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Deans will continue to thrive.

“We look forward to welcoming you back soon, with both familiar faces and exciting new experiences.”

The restaurant will close from October 26 to November 13 to finalise the transition.

