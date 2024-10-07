Popular Perth city centre restaurant saved from closure

A popular restaurant in Perth city centre has been saved from closure.

Deans Restaurant on Kinnoull Street will remain open after a new owner was secured.

The venue – which has been run by the Deans family for the last 20 years – previously announced it would close in October due to rising costs.

It was then put on the market in June.

However, the restaurant will now remain open as Zsolt Balogh – owner of the Atholl Arms Hotel in Dunkeld – takes on the premises.

Deans Restaurant to remain open

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page revealed the “wonderful news” on Monday evening.

It read: “After a period of uncertainty, Deans Restaurant Perth will remain open at the current address under new ownership.

“We are committed to maintaining the high-quality food and service you have come to expect from us.

“We are pleased to announce that our dedicated team will continue to serve you, with Jamie and his talented team still crafting the fantastic dishes you love.

“Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Deans Restaurant for many more memorable dining experiences.”

‘We are confident Deans will continue to thrive’

The post added: “Zsolt is an established hotelier and restaurateur, bringing a wealth of experience to our team.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Deans will continue to thrive.

“We look forward to welcoming you back soon, with both familiar faces and exciting new experiences.”

The restaurant will close from October 26 to November 13 to finalise the transition.