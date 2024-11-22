Perth Christmas lights switch-on cancelled over Storm Bert fears

Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event has been cancelled due to fears over the impact of Storm Bert.

This year’s event was due to take place in the city centre on Saturday.

German dance trio Cascada were set to take to the main stage on Tay Street.

A short fireworks and pyrotechnics display were also scheduled.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed the switch-on, as well as the lantern parade on Sunday, is cancelled.

It has also said the events will not be rescheduled.

It said: “Unfortunately, after closely monitoring the weather forecasts and consulting with our suppliers, we’ve decided to cancel the Christmas lights switch-on weekend activities on Saturday and Sunday due to safety concerns and potential difficulties with travel from outwith Perth.

“In particular, the yellow warning for strong winds which could pose a public safety risk with large structures like the stages.

“We are also aware that with the wider amber and yellow weather warnings there are people who would otherwise be involved in supporting these events may be needed to provide responses to the impact of weather elsewhere in Perth and Kinross.

“Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event has been a staple of the city centre event calendar for many years and, barring Covid, this is the first time we have ever had to cancel it.

“Unfortunately, due to the timescales and costs involved, we will not be able to reschedule the event to an alternative date.

“However, the Christmas cabins and Santa Grotto will remain in place as advertised.

“We regret and share the disappointment of everyone who was looking forward to the event.

“We’re sure you agree that safety must come first. Thank you for your understanding.”

