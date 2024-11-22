John Nelms discusses major attractions and key figures behind Dundee link-up with CF Monterrey

John Nelms has offered fans details about Dundee’s new link-up with CF Monterrey.

The Dark Blues announced their “strategic partnership” with the Mexican side on Thursday.

Monterrey, nicknamed ‘Rayados’, have joined English Championship side Burnley as the second club to formalise a relationship with Dundee in the last 12 months.

And the Dee’s managing director shed light on how the arrangement between the clubs came to be.

Nelms explained: “Last month myself and [Dundee owner and chairman] Tim [Keyes] went out to Mexico to finalise the deal and we saw for ourselves how big a club ‘Rayados’ are in Mexico.

“They have a fantastic youth set-up with over 15,000 individuals in their youth academies, spanning across multiple countries, from age four all the way up to the first team.

“Both clubs will benefit from this relationship as we share skills and knowledge whilst developing young, talented footballers who can make it into the first team and play at the highest possible level.”

Dundee say this new relationship will benefit each club in terms of “player development and best sports practices”, with an associated pathway for young Mexican talent into Europe, via Dens Park.

Monterrey academy director Nicolas Martellotto (referrred to by Nelms as ‘Nico’) played a key role in cementing the link between the teams.

But the Dee chief name-checked a number other key figures in Mexico.

“We… thank Nico for introducing us to Tato – José Antonio Noriega – the sporting chairman who is extremely passionate about this partnership and has a great drive and determination to see this succeed,” said Nelms.

“We also spent time with Manuel Filizola Flores – chairman – who has achieved great things with ‘Rayados’ and the direction he is taking the club is extremely impressive and we are excited to partner with him.

“Lastly, it was great to meet with their manager and former Argentina international Martin Demichelis.

“Martin had a fantastic career in the game, playing over 50 times for Argentina and playing in the 2014 World Cup Final. He also played at Manchester City and Bayern Munich, where he won league titles.”