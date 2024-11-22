John Nelms discusses major attractions and key figures behind Dundee link-up with CF Monterrey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

John Nelms discusses major attractions and key figures behind Dundee link-up with CF Monterrey

The Dens Park club's managing director explained to fans how their new Mexican partnership came about.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DC Thomson

John Nelms has offered fans details about Dundee’s new link-up with CF Monterrey.

The Dark Blues announced their “strategic partnership” with the Mexican side on Thursday.

Monterrey, nicknamed ‘Rayados’, have joined English Championship side Burnley as the second club to formalise a relationship with Dundee in the last 12 months.

And the Dee’s managing director shed light on how the arrangement between the clubs came to be.

Nelms explained: “Last month myself and [Dundee owner and chairman] Tim [Keyes] went out to Mexico to finalise the deal and we saw for ourselves how big a club ‘Rayados’ are in Mexico.

(Left to right) Adrian Vargas (CF Monterrey schools and administration manager), Jack Nelms (Dundee FC), Tim Keyes (Dundee FC chairman), Juan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey), John Nelms (Dundee FC managing director), Jose Antonio Noriega (CF Monterrey sports president), Nicolas Martellotto (CF Monterrey academy director). Image: Dundee FC

“They have a fantastic youth set-up with over 15,000 individuals in their youth academies, spanning across multiple countries, from age four all the way up to the first team.

“Both clubs will benefit from this relationship as we share skills and knowledge whilst developing young, talented footballers who can make it into the first team and play at the highest possible level.”

Dundee say this new relationship will benefit each club in terms of “player development and best sports practices”, with an associated pathway for young Mexican talent into Europe, via Dens Park.

Monterrey academy director Nicolas Martellotto (referrred to by Nelms as ‘Nico’) played a key role in cementing the link between the teams.

But the Dee chief name-checked a number other key figures in Mexico.

Mexican Antonio Portales enjoys the moment. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee defender Antonio Portales began his career at CF Monterrey. Image: Shutterstock

“We… thank Nico for introducing us to Tato – José Antonio Noriega – the sporting chairman who is extremely passionate about this partnership and has a great drive and determination to see this succeed,” said Nelms.

“We also spent time with Manuel Filizola Flores – chairman – who has achieved great things with ‘Rayados’ and the direction he is taking the club is extremely impressive and we are excited to partner with him.

“Lastly, it was great to meet with their manager and former Argentina international Martin Demichelis.

“Martin had a fantastic career in the game, playing over 50 times for Argentina and playing in the 2014 World Cup Final. He also played at Manchester City and Bayern Munich, where he won league titles.”

