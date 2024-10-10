Thursday court round-up — Cannabis and cash

More than £1,200 has been forfeited after being uncovered in a Kinross drug den three years ago.

Poppy Forrest appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Police executed a search warrant and raided her home in Green Park in July 2021, from which she had been dealing the Class A drug for around six weeks.

Officers found drugs worth between £80 and £110, scales, multiple mobile phones – including one with with incriminating messages – and £1,231.63 in cash stashed in tins.

Pregnant Forrest appeared for sentencing and her solicitor said: “She does fully accept responsibility for her actions. She is truly apologetic and remorseful.

“She’s showed insight and understanding.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC granted forfeiture of the four-figure sum of cash and placed Forrest under supervision for two years with a conduct requirement to attend drug treatment counselling.

The sheriff said: “Being concerned in the supply of cocaine is a very serious offence, albeit that the value seized is low.

“You’ve shown little motivation to address your own addiction or offending behaviour.”

Murderer’s prison weapon

Murderer Jason “Alan” Massie has been given another six months in prison after being caught behind bars with a double-ended razor blade weapon.

Massie was jailed for life last June after admitting murdering 90-year-old Bill Yule during a catastrophic break-in at the retired GP’s Forfar home.

He appeared back in the dock to admit having a homemade weapon made of two razor blades fixed to pieces of wood in his shared cell.

It was discovered while the murderer was awaiting sentencing for the knife killing, committed in December 2022.

The court heard Massie, who will serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder, had been using the homemade creation in the prison’s arts and crafts group to cut matchsticks.

Four indecent images

A 70-year-old man was caught with four indecent images of children on a computer at his Fife home.

Leslie Dury, of Kennoway, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs of children on January 25 this year.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson said police attended at Dury’s home and seized a computer unit, analysed it, and found four indecent images.

The fiscal said two were rated category B and two were category C level.

After being cautioned and charged, Dury said he regretted what he had done.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch adjourned sentencing until November 22 to obtain a background report on Dury, who was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.

His bail was continued.

Abduction and assault

Ross Hunter, 26, abducted young women on first dates at his Scone home and an Edinburgh hotel after meeting them online. He had assaulted and followed two more women in Edinburgh city centre during a night out just three days earlier.

City centre knife strike

A man who struck a grounded rival in the back with a hunting knife during a street brawl in Perth city centre has been jailed for 70 weeks.

Scott Kerr, 24, was caught on CCTV using the blade on the man during the fight in Mill Street on February 4 last year.

Kerr, of Claythorn Street, Glasgow, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to assault and having a knife illegally in a public place.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court previously public space CCTV captured the large-scale fight at around 3.15am on a Saturday morning.

It showed Kerr taking out a blade and his victim appearing to stumble or fall while trying to get away, before being attacked on the ground.

The victim – who later refused to engage with police – managed to escape and Kerr ran off down South Methven Street, still clutching the knife.

Police forced entry to a property there and seized four large hunting knives with blades between six and ten inches.

Praise after robbery foiled

A High Court judge has praised the bravery of Fife post office staff who disarmed a robber of his hyper-realistic imitation firearm. Lord Scott made the comments after seeing footage of Robert Danskin’s failed bid to rob premises at the NISA local store in Abbey View, Dunfermline, in June 2024.

