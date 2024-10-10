VIDEO: Fife post office staff praised for bravery during armed robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

VIDEO: Fife post office staff praised for bravery during armed robbery

Robert Danskin from Dunfermline burst into the post office with a realistic looking gun.

By James Mulholland
Nisa post office robbery
Danskin threatened staff with the imitation firearm.

A High Court judge has praised the bravery of Fife post office staff who disarmed a robber of his imitation firearm.

Lord Scott made the comments after seeing footage of Robert Danskin’s failed bid to rob premises at the NISA local store in Abbey View, Dunfermline, in June 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the 36-year-old crook walked into the shop wearing a balaclava and brandishing a weapon.

Prosecutor Anna Chishoim said it looked “indistinguishable” from a real gun.

Danskin demanded staff member Cheryl Gourlay fill a bag with money before jumping over a counter and assault her by seizing her body.

Brave Cheryl put herself in front of the till and refused to comply with his requests.

Ms Chisholm said: “Cheryl Gourlay told him he wasn’t getting money.”

She then shouted to her colleagues, who rushed to help.

Lord Scott saw colleagues run to the counter and one wrestled the pistol out of Danskin’s hand whilst punching him.

Others pulled Danskin’s balaclava off his head, wrestled him to the ground and restrained him there until the police arrived.

Danskin bursts in and points the gun at shop worker Cheryl Gourlay.
He vaults the counter to get at the cash.
Brave Cheryl gets in the robber’s way.
Another staff member gets involved with a flurry of punches.
Another staff member stakes the gun from Danskin as he struggles to get away.
Danskin is brought to the ground before police are summoned.

The court heard Danskin had a conviction for a similar offence in 2007, prompting Lord Scott to defer sentence for reports.

He said: “Notwithstanding the real bravery of a number of individuals who intervened, this must have been a terrifying incident in which no one other than the accused was aware that this wasn’t a real firearm.”

Danskin, of Dunfermline, pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery.

Members of the community launched a fundraiser to thank the post office staff for putting “their lives at risk” to disarm the robber and “save” shoppers.

Police at the scene in Dunfermline.
Police at the Dunfermline shop. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

On Wednesday, Ms Chisholm said following his arrest, Danskin told officers that he wasn’t a “bad person”.

She said he was in debt to drug dealers and was concerned he and his partner were going to be harmed by them.

She added: “He said ‘me and my girlfriend have a £1,000 crack debt. In a a weird way I wanted to get caught so I could go to jail and be safe there.”

Ms Chisholm told the court police officers examined the firearm and found it was an Airsoft BB gun.

The advocate depute said the gun had originally been covered in blue paint to keep it in line with firearms legislation but this had been removed to make it look realistic.

Danskin will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on November 7 2024.

