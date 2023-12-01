Cocaine dealer found with stash worth thousands in Perth city centre raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cocaine dealer found with stash worth thousands in Perth city centre raid

Scott Kerr, from Glasgow, changed his story when meeting with social workers after admitting being concerned in supplying the Class A drug.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Kerr was jailed for dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth city centre. Image: Facebook/ Google.
Scott Kerr was jailed for dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth city centre. Image: Facebook/ Google.

A cocaine dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a Perth city centre flat has been jailed.

Police forced their way into the property in New Row and found Scott Kerr and almost £3,000 worth of cocaine.

The 23-year-old’s DNA was found on the knot of a drug wrap.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Kerr pled guilty to being concerned in supplying the Class A drug on October 21 2021.

Despite admitting the offence, he gave social workers an “odd retelling” of the reason for the forensic link to the drugs, claiming he had opened the wrap without knowing what was inside, then hurled the drugs under a sofa.

He was jailed for 21 months.

Offence

The court heard when officers raided the flat, they found Kerr, of Green Street in the east end of Glasgow, inside.

He was alone, despite not being the tenant.

Police seized various items including scales, gloves, cling film and three phones.

They found a blue wrap containing 26.7g of cocaine, as well as a tub containing three wraps of cocaine, weighing 0.39g each.

The larger wrap was valued at up to £2,670, with the smaller wraps worth around £100 each.

Story changed

Kerr had been due to stand trial before a jury but pled guilty to being concerned in supplying the drugs.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports to be prepared by social workers.

He told the interviewer he had been an unwitting party to the drugs operation.

Sheriff Susan Duff pointed out to Kerr’s solicitor: “Your client’s position to the social worker was he saw this, he picked it up to look at it, he noticed four wraps of cocaine, put the lid back on and threw it under the couch.

“It seems your client’s position is not consistent with a plea of guilty.”

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Kerr was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Kerr’s lawyer replied: “I asked the same question – he says that he was simply giving a version of events.

“He understands his plea, he maintains his plea, he understands his involvement in the wrongdoing and the offending behaviour and he doesn’t deny the plea that he has made and the narrative that has been discussed with him.

“He has no real explanation.

“It seems like it’s simply an odd retelling of matters.”

Led astray by ‘friends’

The solicitor continued: “He hopes to return to factory work in Larkhall where he used to work before his father passed away.

“He has no analogous previous convictions.

“There’s no pattern of offending here – the real risk is if a pattern of offending emerges.

“The author (of the social work report) notes some risk factors, one of them being negative peer associations.

“These are the friends who he was with at the time of the offence.

“He said he’s distanced himself from these friends and he doesn’t want to be friends with these people any more.

“Perhaps that can mitigate some risk.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ewan Harvey was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews student chased flatmate with knife and poured vodka in her eyes
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Social level' dealing' and IRA threat
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…
Cristian Macaneata.
Coupar Angus neighbours call police after finding screaming toddler outdoors after midnight
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Embezzlement Coupar Angus Picture shows; Gary Moore. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/11/2023
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Fife massage therapist who sexually assaulted client loses job, home and wife
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Naked robbery and author in cuffs
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January.
Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…