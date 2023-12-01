Women march through the streets of Kirkcaldy to Reclaim The Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Women march through the streets of Kirkcaldy to Reclaim The Night

The town centre event was aimed at raising awareness of gender-based violence.

By Claire Warrender
The Kirkcaldy Reclaim The Night march was well attended.
The Kirkcaldy Reclaim The Night march was well attended. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Scores of people took to the streets of Kirkcaldy on Thursday evening to Reclaim The Night.

The march through the town centre was aimed at raising awareness of inequality and gender-based violence.

It was part of 16 days of activism organised by the Fife Women Against Violence Partnership.

Kirkcaldy councillor Judy Hamilton, front, led the march to Reclaim The Night.
Kirkcaldy councillor Judy Hamilton, front, led the march to Reclaim The Night. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife councillor Judy Hamilton said it came amid “an epidemic of male violence against women”.

She said: “We’ve come a long way over the last few years but I think the numbers here tell us there is still a long way to go.”

The Labour councillor spoke to the crowd gathered outside the town house before the march took off along the High Street and up Kirk Wynd to the Old Kirk.

Women still told ‘don’t go out alone at night’

She was joined by senior leaders in the NHS, Fife Council and the police.

And the Kirkcaldy councillor said: “Reclaim The Night started in 1977 during the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

“Women were told not to go out. It was effectively a curfew on women.

The march travelled along the High Street.
The march travelled along the High Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The perpetrator was a man but men weren’t told not to go out.

“Even today women are told don’t go out alone at night, don’t wear that, don’t go there.

“And we’ve had enough of it. We’re making our voices heard.”

Ms Hamilton said Fife Council has been recognised as an Equally Safe At Work Employer.

People gathered outside the Town House. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’re saying there will be no violence against women in the workplace.

“Workers who suffer domestic abuse will be helped and we have a policy for tenants in our housing.”

Fife domestic abuse reports on the rise

The 16 days of action follow the launch of a campaign to shine a light on domestic abuse and highlight how to get help.

In Fife, the number of domestic abuse incidents investigated by police is higher than the Scottish average.

During the covid pandemic, Fife Women’s Aid saw its waiting list rocket by 77%.

And the number of children and young people receiving its services more than doubled.

In 2019-20, police in Fife recorded more than 4,500 incidents against women.

Conversation