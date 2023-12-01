Women march through the streets of Kirkcaldy to Reclaim The Night

Scores of people took to the streets of Kirkcaldy on Thursday evening to Reclaim The Night.

The march through the town centre was aimed at raising awareness of inequality and gender-based violence.

It was part of 16 days of activism organised by the Fife Women Against Violence Partnership.

Fife councillor Judy Hamilton said it came amid “an epidemic of male violence against women”.

She said: “We’ve come a long way over the last few years but I think the numbers here tell us there is still a long way to go.”

The Labour councillor spoke to the crowd gathered outside the town house before the march took off along the High Street and up Kirk Wynd to the Old Kirk.

Women still told ‘don’t go out alone at night’

She was joined by senior leaders in the NHS, Fife Council and the police.

And the Kirkcaldy councillor said: “Reclaim The Night started in 1977 during the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

“Women were told not to go out. It was effectively a curfew on women.

“The perpetrator was a man but men weren’t told not to go out.

“Even today women are told don’t go out alone at night, don’t wear that, don’t go there.

“And we’ve had enough of it. We’re making our voices heard.”

Ms Hamilton said Fife Council has been recognised as an Equally Safe At Work Employer.

“We’re saying there will be no violence against women in the workplace.

“Workers who suffer domestic abuse will be helped and we have a policy for tenants in our housing.”

Fife domestic abuse reports on the rise

The 16 days of action follow the launch of a campaign to shine a light on domestic abuse and highlight how to get help.

In Fife, the number of domestic abuse incidents investigated by police is higher than the Scottish average.

During the covid pandemic, Fife Women’s Aid saw its waiting list rocket by 77%.

And the number of children and young people receiving its services more than doubled.

In 2019-20, police in Fife recorded more than 4,500 incidents against women.