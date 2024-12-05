Perthshire Planning Ahead: 30% expansion of village and town allotments idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: 30% expansion of village and town allotments idea

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
The former clubhouse at Glenisla Golf Course, near Alyth, where the allotment may be established. Image supplied
The former clubhouse at Glenisla Golf Course, near Alyth, where the allotment may be established. Image supplied

A Perthshire village may increase in size by 30%.

Drummond Estate has submitted a planning application to build 27 homes in Muthill – three miles south of Crieff.

The proposal for land opposite Burnbrae, off Station Road, is the first of a two-phase scheme that could see 76 homes built in the village.

A supporting statement said: “The proposed site is currently a part of the Drummond
Estate sheep farming operation and has been, until recently zoned for housing in Perth and Kinross Council local plans for over 30 years.

“The site is bounded to the south by grazing ground that is to be included in a second phase of development which, in turn, is bounded to the south by the A822 Willoughby Street.”

The proposed expansion of Muthill. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects

Homes in phase one would comprise six of two bedrooms, 12 of three bedrooms, seven of four bedrooms and two of five bedrooms.

Seven of the 27 homes would be affordable.

The applicant’s supporting information includes Muthill Community Council’s response to the plans.

How some of the new houses could look. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects

While maintaining a neutral stance, the community council wrote: “We would wish to see an impact study undertaken to establish the need and availability for increased village resources such as primary schools, shops, bus services and additional traffic.”

Two public objections have been lodged to the 27-home proposal.

They both raised concerns about flooding into the rear gardens of homes adjoining the development.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the planning application for phase one.

Meigle community hub idea

A new community cultural hub could be created in Meigle.

Meigle and Ardler Community Development Trust wants to return the old pavilion and bowling green to its “glory days”.

The Dundee Road site, next to the primary school, has deteriorated since the club folded in 2014.

The old clubhouse at Meigle Bowling Club. Image: Kennedy Twaddle

Now the trust has applied for alterations to turn the listed former bowling pavilion into a usable space.

Its planning application form says it could become a “micro museum, a dynamic constantly changing capsule of local history and creativity.”

If accepted, the pavilion’s timber cladding would be replaced.

The window frames and skirting board would also be repaired.

Aviva logo planned for Perth wind turbine

An Aviva logo may be emblazoned on the company’s Perth wind turbine.

The 77-metre tall turbine has been built next to Aviva’s Perth office at Pitheavlis.

It now towers over the M90 roadside at Craigend – and over the skyline of the city, where some residents have branded it “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

Now the company has applied to plaster a “muted” dark blue sign after the council rubbished its yellow and blue suggestion in pre-application discussions.

First minister John Swinney and Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc officially unveil the turbine. Image: Aviva

Its supporting statement added: “The main branding on the logo has also been significantly reduced in size and relocated to the base of the structure.”

Perth and Kinross Councill will determine Aviva’s planning application.

Taymouth Castle staff village scheme

The controversial tycoons behind the Taymouth Castle development have applied to build a new staff village almost two miles away.

Discovery Land Company has unveiled a proposal for a ‘back-of-house operations village’ to service its luxury scheme.

The US-based landowner has been accused of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich” on the Taymouth estate and nearby Glen Lyon.

East Lodge, the entrance to the proposed Taymouth Castle operations village.
East Lodge, the entrance to the proposed Taymouth Castle operations village. Image: Scott Hobbs Planning/Perth and Kinross Council

The firm has given the 19th-century Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, a £100 million facelift.

It is currently restoring the estate’s golf course and planning to build 140 luxury homes.

Now it has submitted the first of a series of planning applications for permanent estate management accommodation buildings to service the estate.

The proposed operations village would be on the east corner of Newhall Woods – more than 1.5 miles north-east of the castle, north of the A827.

The new village was revealed in an application for an upgraded link road.

If allowed, this would connect East Lodge to the Taymouth Castle development.

Alyth may get community allotment

A plan has been submitted for a community allotment in Alyth.

Alyth Development Trust Ltd says the facility would be set up on an old green at the former Glenisla Golf Course, which is currently being developed for housing.

Glen Isla Developments owns the site, which is 260 metres east of Cabarfeidh, Losset Road.

The location of the proposed allotment. Image: One Green World architects

A planning application says: “The proposal is an allotment with flexible plots with a small shed, greenhouse, waterbutts and compost.”

It would also include a shared area with a larger shed, polytunnel, raised accessible beds and five-bay car park.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Muthill expansion

Meigle community hub

Perth turbine logo

Taymouth Castle staff village

Alyth allotment

More from Perth & Kinross

Christopher Dickson.
Dicksons of Perth boss dodges jail sentence for driving while banned for fourth time
Chester McMillan with his mum, Vicky, Dad David and brother Cooper.
Perthshire boy, 6, hailed a hero after A9 mobile call saves mum's life
Flooding in Kinross in 2020
Two landowner objections could delay Kinross £15m flood prevention scheme
Nethergate taxi rank
Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault
Perth tracker map showing the empty and occupied units on the high streets
How have Perth's high streets changed over a year of tracking?
The Broxden roundabout in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
3 months of road closures begin on A9 between Perth and Dunblane
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross council tax set to rise 10% next year (and that's just…
7
Roadworks on Shore Road, Perth
New diversions to begin as Perth 'super sewer' project enters final stretch
Police vans at Perth Academy after a fire was reported
Police launch probe into 'deliberate' fire at Perth Academy
Kenzie Goddard
Perth 'gunman' with 'TikTok lawyer' blasted by sheriff for 'courting media attention'

Conversation