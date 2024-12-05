Perthshire Planning Ahead: 30% expansion of village and town allotments idea

A Perthshire village may increase in size by 30%.

Drummond Estate has submitted a planning application to build 27 homes in Muthill – three miles south of Crieff.

The proposal for land opposite Burnbrae, off Station Road, is the first of a two-phase scheme that could see 76 homes built in the village.

A supporting statement said: “The proposed site is currently a part of the Drummond

Estate sheep farming operation and has been, until recently zoned for housing in Perth and Kinross Council local plans for over 30 years.

“The site is bounded to the south by grazing ground that is to be included in a second phase of development which, in turn, is bounded to the south by the A822 Willoughby Street.”

Homes in phase one would comprise six of two bedrooms, 12 of three bedrooms, seven of four bedrooms and two of five bedrooms.

Seven of the 27 homes would be affordable.

The applicant’s supporting information includes Muthill Community Council’s response to the plans.

While maintaining a neutral stance, the community council wrote: “We would wish to see an impact study undertaken to establish the need and availability for increased village resources such as primary schools, shops, bus services and additional traffic.”

Two public objections have been lodged to the 27-home proposal.

They both raised concerns about flooding into the rear gardens of homes adjoining the development.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the planning application for phase one.

Meigle community hub idea

A new community cultural hub could be created in Meigle.

Meigle and Ardler Community Development Trust wants to return the old pavilion and bowling green to its “glory days”.

The Dundee Road site, next to the primary school, has deteriorated since the club folded in 2014.

Now the trust has applied for alterations to turn the listed former bowling pavilion into a usable space.

Its planning application form says it could become a “micro museum, a dynamic constantly changing capsule of local history and creativity.”

If accepted, the pavilion’s timber cladding would be replaced.

The window frames and skirting board would also be repaired.

Aviva logo planned for Perth wind turbine

An Aviva logo may be emblazoned on the company’s Perth wind turbine.

The 77-metre tall turbine has been built next to Aviva’s Perth office at Pitheavlis.

It now towers over the M90 roadside at Craigend – and over the skyline of the city, where some residents have branded it “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

Now the company has applied to plaster a “muted” dark blue sign after the council rubbished its yellow and blue suggestion in pre-application discussions.

Its supporting statement added: “The main branding on the logo has also been significantly reduced in size and relocated to the base of the structure.”

Perth and Kinross Councill will determine Aviva’s planning application.

Taymouth Castle staff village scheme

The controversial tycoons behind the Taymouth Castle development have applied to build a new staff village almost two miles away.

Discovery Land Company has unveiled a proposal for a ‘back-of-house operations village’ to service its luxury scheme.

The US-based landowner has been accused of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich” on the Taymouth estate and nearby Glen Lyon.

The firm has given the 19th-century Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, a £100 million facelift.

It is currently restoring the estate’s golf course and planning to build 140 luxury homes.

Now it has submitted the first of a series of planning applications for permanent estate management accommodation buildings to service the estate.

The proposed operations village would be on the east corner of Newhall Woods – more than 1.5 miles north-east of the castle, north of the A827.

The new village was revealed in an application for an upgraded link road.

If allowed, this would connect East Lodge to the Taymouth Castle development.

Alyth may get community allotment

A plan has been submitted for a community allotment in Alyth.

Alyth Development Trust Ltd says the facility would be set up on an old green at the former Glenisla Golf Course, which is currently being developed for housing.

Glen Isla Developments owns the site, which is 260 metres east of Cabarfeidh, Losset Road.

A planning application says: “The proposal is an allotment with flexible plots with a small shed, greenhouse, waterbutts and compost.”

It would also include a shared area with a larger shed, polytunnel, raised accessible beds and five-bay car park.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Muthill expansion

Meigle community hub

Perth turbine logo

Taymouth Castle staff village

Alyth allotment