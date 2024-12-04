Aviva rethinks idea for yellow logo on controversial Perth turbine over safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Aviva rethinks idea for yellow logo on controversial Perth turbine over safety fears

The landmark could be set to become even more distinctive.

By Stephen Eighteen
First Minister John Swinney and Aviva Group chief executive Amanda Blanc open the turbine. Image: Aviva
First Minister John Swinney and Aviva Group chief executive Amanda Blanc 'open' the Perth wind turbine. Image: Aviva

Aviva has altered a plan to plaster a yellow company logo on its controversial wind turbine in Perth.

The 77-metre tall turbine has been built next to Aviva’s Perth office at Pitheavlis.

It now towers over the M90 roadside at Craigend – and over the skyline of the city, where some residents have branded it “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

Now the company claims Perth and Kinross Council had safety concerns over its plan to emblazon the structure with a large Aviva logo.

Perth and Kinross Council slams Aviva’s wind turbine logo idea

According to Aviva’s supporting statement, the two parties held pre-application discussions in July over Aviva’s idea to install two logos on the turbine.

The plan was for a logo “each side of the nacelle and a section of the tower under the nacelle”.

A view of the turbine during construction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It would have had a yellow background with blue logo and brand text overlaid.

The council apparently said it would have had an “adverse visual impact on the setting of the Aviva building, adjacent Craigie Hill golf course and winder landscape.”

Officers also felt the “distinctive branding” on the turbine tower “could be a considerable distraction to users of the trunk road, causing potential road safety issues”.

How the branding is expected to look. Image: Aviva/Perth and Kinross Council

As a result of the criticism, Aviva says the sign would no longer be yellow and blue but a “muted” dark blue.

Its supporting statement added: “The main branding on the logo has also been significantly reduced in size and relocated to the base of the structure.”

Perth and Kinross Councill will determine Aviva’s planning application.

Residents said they were shocked by the size of the wind turbine when it was erected in October.

