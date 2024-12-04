Aviva rethinks idea for yellow logo on controversial Perth turbine over safety fears

Aviva has altered a plan to plaster a yellow company logo on its controversial wind turbine in Perth.

The 77-metre tall turbine has been built next to Aviva’s Perth office at Pitheavlis.

It now towers over the M90 roadside at Craigend – and over the skyline of the city, where some residents have branded it “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

Now the company claims Perth and Kinross Council had safety concerns over its plan to emblazon the structure with a large Aviva logo.

Perth and Kinross Council slams Aviva’s wind turbine logo idea

According to Aviva’s supporting statement, the two parties held pre-application discussions in July over Aviva’s idea to install two logos on the turbine.

The plan was for a logo “each side of the nacelle and a section of the tower under the nacelle”.

It would have had a yellow background with blue logo and brand text overlaid.

The council apparently said it would have had an “adverse visual impact on the setting of the Aviva building, adjacent Craigie Hill golf course and winder landscape.”

Officers also felt the “distinctive branding” on the turbine tower “could be a considerable distraction to users of the trunk road, causing potential road safety issues”.

As a result of the criticism, Aviva says the sign would no longer be yellow and blue but a “muted” dark blue.

Its supporting statement added: “The main branding on the logo has also been significantly reduced in size and relocated to the base of the structure.”

Perth and Kinross Councill will determine Aviva’s planning application.

Residents said they were shocked by the size of the wind turbine when it was erected in October.