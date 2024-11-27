John Swinney welcomes Perth Aviva turbine branded ‘eyesore’ by residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

John Swinney welcomes Perth Aviva turbine branded ‘eyesore’ by residents

The First Minister officially opened the new turbine at Aviva's Pitheavlis base.

By Morag Lindsay
wind turbine, set against image of Aviva's Perth base.
The new Aviva turbine has had a mixed reception in Perth.

The First Minister has welcomed the arrival of a controversial new wind turbine on the edge of Perth.

The 77-metre tall turbine has been built next to Aviva’s Perth office at Pitheavlis.

It now towers over the M90 roadside at Craigend – and over the skyline of the city, where some residents have branded it “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

Aviva say the turbine, along with existing solar panels at the Pitheavlis site, should generate 100% of its electricity demands.

That includes electric vehicle charging.

It has now been officially opened by Mr Swinney and Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc.

John Swinney cutting ribbon in front of turbine while Amanda Blanc of Aviva claps her hands
John Swinney cuts the ribbon to declare the Perth turbine open, to applause from Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc. Image: Aviva.

Mr Swinney said: “The work Aviva has carried out to meet their Pitheavlis site’s energy demands with wind power… is demonstration of the opportunity Scotland has to harness our natural resources for our energy needs.”

‘I’m blind and even I can see how big it is’

The turbine was approved by Perth and Kinross council in 2022 and erected last month.

But residents told The Courier they were shocked by its size.

Oakbank resident Mary Fenton, 82, said: “I’m partially sighted and registered blind and even I can see how big it is.

“It’s so unsightly.

Another said: “I knew it was going to be big, but that’s absolutely huge.”

Aviva turbine viewed from Viewlands Road, Perth
Perth residents expressed surprise as the turbine tower was being built. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The structure has been named Aurora by pupils at Viewlands Primary School in Perth.

Any surplus energy will be stored by the on-site batteries for later use or exportation to the grid.

Ms Blanc said: “It’s fantastic to see the new wind turbine in operation.

“This means our Perth site is now self-generating all of its energy needs, taking Aviva a step closer to our ambition to be Net Zero by 2040.”

She added: “As a major employer in Perth, we’re also proud to support the city’s own Net Zero ambitions, helping the area and its communities get ready for the future.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The A9 northbound between Bankfoot and Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of emergency lane closure on A9 near Dunkeld
The Glenturret Lalique
Perthshire and Fife restaurants feature on list of world's best eateries
kayaker in difficulty at Invergowrie
Coastguard and lifeboat called to reports of kayaker in difficulty on River Tay
Emergency services at Perth High Street. Image: Stuart Cowper
Man, 47, found dead after police called to Perth High Street property
Phillip Brierley
Married church elder from Dundee sentenced for secret relationship with schoolgirl in Perthshire
Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle protest group gives up fight against redevelopment
3
Mike Lindsay sits with his arms folded in front of his gym.
Perth gym to close for £45k refurbishment
Small boy holding 'save my library' placard
Every Perth and Kinross library facing cuts, warns culture chief
2
A contraflow system on the A90 between Dundee and Perth has been in place since October 10.
When will A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee end?
2
Perth Leisure Pool's Christmas hours have been revealed
Perth Leisure Pool to cut opening hours over Christmas as festive timetable revealed

Conversation