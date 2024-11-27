John Swinney welcomes Perth Aviva turbine branded ‘eyesore’ by residents

The First Minister has welcomed the arrival of a controversial new wind turbine on the edge of Perth.

The 77-metre tall turbine has been built next to Aviva’s Perth office at Pitheavlis.

It now towers over the M90 roadside at Craigend – and over the skyline of the city, where some residents have branded it “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

Aviva say the turbine, along with existing solar panels at the Pitheavlis site, should generate 100% of its electricity demands.

That includes electric vehicle charging.

It has now been officially opened by Mr Swinney and Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc.

Mr Swinney said: “The work Aviva has carried out to meet their Pitheavlis site’s energy demands with wind power… is demonstration of the opportunity Scotland has to harness our natural resources for our energy needs.”

‘I’m blind and even I can see how big it is’

The turbine was approved by Perth and Kinross council in 2022 and erected last month.

But residents told The Courier they were shocked by its size.

Oakbank resident Mary Fenton, 82, said: “I’m partially sighted and registered blind and even I can see how big it is.

“It’s so unsightly.

Another said: “I knew it was going to be big, but that’s absolutely huge.”

The structure has been named Aurora by pupils at Viewlands Primary School in Perth.

Any surplus energy will be stored by the on-site batteries for later use or exportation to the grid.

Ms Blanc said: “It’s fantastic to see the new wind turbine in operation.

“This means our Perth site is now self-generating all of its energy needs, taking Aviva a step closer to our ambition to be Net Zero by 2040.”

She added: “As a major employer in Perth, we’re also proud to support the city’s own Net Zero ambitions, helping the area and its communities get ready for the future.”