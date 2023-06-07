Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Blast off! How Courier Business Awards boosted space firm STAR-Dundee

The sky's the limit for Courier Business Award winners - just look at the first ever Business of the Year.

By Claire McPhillimy
Stuart Mills, CEO of Star-Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners, starting with the first ever Business of the Year in 2013, STAR-Dundee.

STAR-Dundee history

Formed in 2002 as a spin out from the University of Dundee, STAR-Dundee has become a leading supplier of spacecraft on-board data-handling technology, with expertise in SpaceWire and SpaceFibre technology.

Stuart Mills, chief executive officer at STAR-Dundee, said: “Our technology is being used on spacecraft monitoring the Earth’s land, oceans and atmosphere, exploring Mars, visiting and bringing back samples from asteroids, mapping the stars in our galaxy, providing GPS and communication services, preparing to resume human exploration of the moon, and on many more Earth observation, scientific, astronomy and exploration missions.”

Winning big at Courier Business Awards 2013

In 2013, STAR-Dundee was named Business of the Year at the first ever Courier Business Awards – a win which helped shine a light on the space sector in Dundee.

Stuart explained: “While we are well known within the space sector across the world, many people within our local area were not aware there was a space technology company on their doorstep.

STAR-Dundee is a leading supplier of spacecraft on-board data-handling technology, including SpaceWire. Credit: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“Winning the Courier Business of the Year award increased our visibility locally. I hope this has inspired more people to take an interest in the field and for more school pupils to believe that a career in the space industry is something that they can achieve, without moving to the US, for example.

“Internally, it was a huge boost for our team, recognising their achievements, and made many realise just how highly their work is regarded.”

The winning streak continues

Since winning, STAR-Dundee has also been awarded Scottish Business of the Year for companies with less than 25 employees at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce Scottish Business Honours 2014.

Courier Business Awards 2013: Former The Courier editor Richard Neville addressing some of the large audience. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

In 2017, the company became employee owned and it was recently awarded the WeDO Scotland Employee Owned Business of the Year Award.

STAR-Dundee was also one of the lead partners on an EU Horizon 2020 project which received the Innovation in Space award at the European Space Forum.

Stuart added: “In 2019, the SpaceFibre standard, which we wrote and led the development of, was published by the European Space Agency.

“This new technology is being adopted on many future missions and has contributed to our continued growth.”

Where STAR-Dundee is now

The team at STAR-Dundee.

Today STAR-Dundee has 27 employees and is currently renovating a new property in Dundee, ready for the team to move into it next year.

And Stuart has a simple message for any businesses considering entering the 10th Courier Business Awards this year: “Do it! The event is a fantastic evening, which we have since participated in on several occasions.

“To win an award is a great achievement but, considering the many great businesses in the area, to be named as a finalist is something you can also be very proud of.”

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October.

