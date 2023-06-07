Innovative Dundee firm secures investment to develop products and create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Innovative Dundee firm secures investment to develop products and create jobs

The firm has also appointed a prominent Dundee businessman as its new chairman.

By Gavin Harper
Ace Aquatec managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter.
Ace Aquatec managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter.

A Dundee technology company has secured investment that will allow it to grow its products and create new jobs.

Ace Aquatec, one of the city’s most innovative firms, has secured an undisclosed investment from Earth Capital Limited (ECL).

It joins existing investors Aqua-Spark, one of the biggest blue growth investment funds, with a shared mission to move the aquaculture industry towards more sustainable and affordable production.

The Dundee firm has raised more than £10 million since its series A investment with Aqua-Spark and Chroma Ventures.

Ace Aquatec has already shown strong growth in key markets including the UK, Europe, Canada, South America, and south-east Asia.

It plans to use part of the cash injection to expand its presence and distributor networks in these markets.

The firm also plans to create 10 jobs in engineering, software and sales roles both in Dundee and at its base in Chile.

Plans to develop new technology

Ace Aquatec chief executive Nathan Pyne-Carter said: “Earth Capital Limited shares our outlook and passions – the critical importance of technology to drive sustainable food production.

“Together we can tackle one of the world’s most pressing issues by providing sustainable and responsible protein for a growing world population.

“The team’s support and expertise will help us scale the business and take another huge step forward in the development of high-welfare products for the global seafood industry.”

Ace Aquatec's Dundee office.
Ace Aquatec’s Dundee office.

The investment will also allow Ace Aquatec to accelerate its development in innovative aquaculture technology – such as its biomass camera, which has recently started production following successful trials.

The underwater camera is designed to detect and quantify fish biomass automatically.

It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to produce accurate, real-time data on a range of fish species populations and distributions.

Board appointments at Ace Aquatec

Meanwhile, ECL senior investment manager Bradley Jones has joined the Ace Aquatec board.

Mr Jones said: “We are excited to be partnering with Ace Aquatec, a key player in the aquaculture industry, on the next stage of its development journey.

“Championing sustainable practices and setting high welfare standards paves the way to ensuring that seafood farming becomes one of the biggest opportunities to responsibly feed a growing population.”

Dundee businessman appointed chairman

Further changes to the board see Chris van der Kuyl, principal of investor Chroma Ventures, become chairman.

Nina Santi, a senior advisor at Inaq, a business strategy advisory firm specialising in the seafood industry, also joins the board as a non-executive director.

Co-founder of Chroma Ventures and 4J Studios Chris van der Kuyl. Image: DC Thomson.
Co-founder of Chroma Ventures and 4J Studios Chris van der Kuyl. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr van der Kuyl said: “Nina is an accomplished and transformative executive with extensive experience in operations and technology management within the aquaculture sector.

“The board will also benefit from her strong scientific research capability and innovation experience”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Textile company Bonar Yarns' Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee.
Historic Dundee firm poised to be saved from closure for second time in weeks
The Financial Conduct Authority is introducing a crackdown on the marketing of cryptoassets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Crackdown on firms marketing cryptoassets to be introduced by City regulator
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Kellogg’s ditches degree requirement for most jobs
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Three-quarters of consumers confused by their energy bill, Which? finds
Shares in London fell slightly on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Quiet day leads to small drop on FTSE 100
(Rebekah Downes/PA)
Rishi Sunak says control of nation’s finances will help ease mortgage pressure
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during his visit to Washington DC in the US (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak will ‘take responsibility’ if he fails to meet inflation target
Rishi Sunak with political journalists on his flight to the US (Niall Carson/PA)
US trade deal has not been a priority for a while, says Rishi Sunak
Stuart Mills, CEO of Star-Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Blast off! How Courier Business Awards boosted space firm STAR-Dundee
The value of deposits in instant access accounts fell by 4% in March 2023 compared with the same month a year earlier (Alamy/PA)
Household savings shrink annually for first time in 15 years

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]