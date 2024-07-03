Courier Business Awards 2024: Last chance to enter Tayside and Fife’s biggest business awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Awards 2024: Last chance to enter Tayside and Fife’s biggest business awards

The closing date for entries is July 8. Don't miss out!

By Paul Malik
Last chance to enter your company for the Courier Business Awards 2024.
There are just five days left to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024.

Tayside and Fife’s biggest business awards night is back, which this year will be hosted by broadcasting legend Gabby Logan.

The glitzy black-tie bash takes place once again at the Apex City Quay Hotel Dundee on Friday October 25, in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie.

Gabby Logan will host the Courier Business Awards 2024.

With categories including Employee of the Year, Independent Retail, Brand Marketing and Social Media and Growth just some of the trophies on offer, there is still time to enter.

There really is something for every business at this year’s awards.

And what’s more, it is completely free to nominate your business.

Last chance to enter Courier Business Awards

Courier managing editor Graham Huband said: “I want to remind you all you only have a few days left to get your entries in for this year’s Courier Business Awards.

“Entry is free and there is a category to suit companies of all shapes and sizes as well as categories to recognise those visionary entrepreneurs and business leaders whose ideas and innovation are helping to drive forward our economy.

“I may be biased, but it is for good reason that The Courier Business Awards — which will this year be hosted by the incredible Gabby Logan — has become a fixture of the local business calendar.

Graham Huband, managing editor  Image:  Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“Winning a Courier Business Award in a room filled with hundreds of your business peers really means something and in these challenged times, why would you not want to win one and stand out from the crowd?

“Entries for this year’s awards close on Monday July 8 — so if you only do one out of the box thing this week, please make sure you fill in the entry form and get you business in the mix.

“As the saying goes, you cannot win it if you aren’t in it.

“If you are one Tayside and Fife’s finest businesses, don’t miss the opportunity to be recognised at the Courier Business Awards 2024.”

So why enter?

The Courier Business Awards’ mission is to find and celebrate the best in business in Tayside and Fife.

It is our job to seek out and showcase the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north-east Scotland tick by generating wealth.

But shining a light on success is not our only purpose. We also help build those wider business connections and networks that will ensure our diverse and vibrant region continues to thrive and prosper into the future.

The judging process

After the deadline passes, our expert panel of judges will then narrow down the entries into the Courier Business Awards shortlist.

A senior member of The Courier and Henderson Loggie will then visit each nominated business before a final decision on the category winner is made.

The judging panel will also choose an overall business of the year.

Entries for this year’s event must be in by July 8.

To enter, simply visit our event page.

Courier Business Awards 2024 categories

