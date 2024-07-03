Plans approved for new Forfar bus garage after £500k blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plans approved for new Forfar bus garage after £500k blaze

The Orchardbank depot of JP Coaches was seriously damaged by a fire in January.

By Graham Brown
The aftermath of the Forfar blaze in January. Image: Paul Reid
The aftermath of the Forfar blaze in January. Image: Paul Reid

A bus firm has been given the go ahead to replace part of its Forfar depot destroyed by fire in January.

JP Coaches suffered £500,000 worth of damage when the blaze took hold on a Sunday night.

Four buses and a mechanic’s van were burnt out at the Orchardbank Industrial Estate depot.

Forfar coach firm fire
The height of the fire at JP Coaches in Forfar. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook

The fire also caused serious damage to a large shed, resulting in the roof caving in.

Firefighters spent almost three hours tackling the incident.

A subsequent police and fire investigation revealed the blaze was not suspicious.

JP Coaches has a fleet of more than 30 vehicles.

It now has a new base at Logie business park at Kirriemuir.

As well as private hire and service contracts, it is of one of the main providers of transport for Angus schools.

Council green light

Angus planners have now given the company permission for a replacement unit at the site.

It will be used for vehicle storage and have a total area of 345 sq. m.

The three-bay building will be built on the footprint of the fire-ravaged shed.

Forfar coach firm fire.
The damaged shed will be replaced for vehicle storage. Image: Paul Reid

“The design is relatively utilitarian in appearance but would be consistent with the design of the building to be replaced and others neighbouring the application site,” planners said.

“In terms of impacts on amenity, the site is completely surrounded by business, industrial and storage land uses.

“There are no sensitive land uses in the immediate vicinity whose amenity would be significantly adversely affected by the proposed development.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lewis Cabrelli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Young farmer admits 'low speed' Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones
The green circular path will take in Carnoustie beach. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall cash paves way for Carnoustie green circular path project
The Lathallan tribute at the grave of pipe band founder Harry Stott. Image: Supplied
Second World War hero's bagpipes ring out 60th anniversary tune for Lathallan School band
Alun Harris-Richards.
Security guard who died at Arbroath Asda named
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial…
Resident captured rat video as Angus Council investigates infestation in Birkhill.
VIDEO: Angus villagers fear rat issue will escalate after bin bag advice
2
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Asda in Arbroath taped off by police Picture shows; Asda in Arbroath taped off by police. Asda, Arbroath. Supplied by James Simpson/DC Thomson Date; 01/07/2024
Woman accused of culpable homicide after death of security guard at Arbroath Asda
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Cannabis pair jailed after drug factories worth £500k found on Arbroath High Street
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis 'gardener' faces deportation
Learning the rules of the game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pickleball pictures as world's fastest-growing sport comes to Angus