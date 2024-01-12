Scientist-turned-brewer Danny shows love for Dundee through craft beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scientist-turned-brewer Danny shows love for Dundee through craft beers

More 'mod' than mad scientist, 1950's fan Danny Cullen of Law Brewing has created more than fifty craft beer flavours since 2016.

By Joanna Bremner
Danny Cullen runs a one man operation at Law Brewing Co, and has launched a range of new Dundee-themed craft beers.
Danny Cullen runs a one man operation at Law Brewing Co, and has launched a range of new Dundee-themed beers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In a wee, packed unit in Dundee city centre, brewer Danny Cullen creates craft beers which honour the city he now calls home.

Danny’s company, Law Brewing, is even named after the iconic Dundee Law.

Beer-lover Danny refers to himself as the “Mod scientist”, so named for his love of the 50s subculture and his background in microbiology.

He works out of his brewery solo 7 days a week, and had no experience with beer or hospitality when he set up shop in 2016, but that hasn’t stopped him.

Since then, he has created more than 50 craft beer flavours, ranging from the experimental (Celebrity Joose New England Style IPA) to those representing Dundee, like the Dundee Cake Ale.

Danny’s PhD in microbiology and time spent working with the James Hutton Institute has allowed him to use his knowledge of science to his advantage when it comes to beer-making.

While he loves what he does, it has been a hard slog too.

“When you start, you’re really passionate and enthusiastic, but then you find out it’s not as easy as you think,” admits Danny.

“I think I was a bit naïve. I don’t have the man power to get enough done in a day.”

Science meets ‘Mod’ culture with Danny’s rebellious beers

But despite the long hours, Danny has persevered with his creative offering.

Last year, he even submerged kegs in the Dundee city quay to mature, alongside the HMS Unicorn.

Though his knowledge of science serves him well in the brewery, he also has a lot of creativity to come up with his flavours.

Mod may not be a term everyone is familiar with. This refers to the culture in the 50s which Danny has a passion for.

He explains: “It was a subculture in the 50s in post-war Britain. Everything was pretty boring and depressing. So a group of youngsters started up this movement.

“The Mods were probably the first punks because they rebelled against so much in society.”

Cans of Law Brewing's Mod-inspired Coronation Lager.
Law Brewing’s Mod-inspired Coronation Lager. Image: Law Brewing.

Danny’s love for Mod culture and music helped to inspire his creative beer brand.

Over the years, he has crafted “punk” flavours like the Coronation Lager, which was inspired by the Sex Pistol’s song God Save The Queen.

How does Danny brew his beer at Law Brewing Co in Dundee?

So how does he actually brew these quirky beers? It takes scientific know-how to get the craft beers just right, and it is all done in his wee unit in the West End of Dundee just off Perth Road.

He explains: “Your ingredients are: water, the yeast to ferment and produce alcohol and CO2.

“Then you’ve got the grain which is generally barley, but you can have wheat, rye, rice, maize – any starch source.

“When you do the mash step, it’s the enzymes in the barley or wheat that start to break down the starch. It’s a whole biological process.

Danny of Law Brewing Co hard at work creating craft beer
Danny of Law Brewing Co cans all the beers by hand in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“You get different types of grains. If they’re lightly heated, the beer is mild. Then you get crystallised, then brown. All the way to roasted, which you use in stouts.

“There are a hundred plus types of barley malt. So you can change flavours by using different combinations.”

Hops at home

In a testament to keeping things local, Danny has even grown his own hops – which he used for the Dun De’ Saisons beer – in a Dundee back garden.

“Everyone knows you can grow hops anywhere,” he says, “it’s just the yield and flavour will be slightly different depending on their environment.”

The hops Danny grows in the back garden in Dundee.
The hops Danny grows in the back garden in Dundee. Image: Danny Cullen.

The brewing process involves a huge hot water tank which Danny fills with Dundee water. This is then transferred into the “mash tun”.

“You need to work out the volume of water to add to the grain,” explains Danny.

“The rule of thumb is two times the volume of water to every gram of grain.

“You let it soak and the enzymes in the grain will break the starch into sugar.

“This is usually at 60-70 degrees, so that’s another way you can change the flavour.

“The high end means the beer will be sweeter. If you do it at a lower temperature, it will produce a drier beer.

“You can play about with it.” Though Danny did note that this is harder in small-scale breweries like his where the machines aren’t temperature-controlled.

“Then,” he adds, “you do a sparge [sprinkle with water] which stops the enzymes from working and washes the sugar from the grain bed. That’s a filter going through the pump and into the boiler.

“That’s based on the volume and the alcohol percentage you want.

“Once it gets to boiling point in there, you add your hops.”

Newest craft beer at Law Brewing

At Law Brewing, Danny is introducing two new flavours. Once again, the beers are inspired by Dundee itself.

The first is a Marmalade-flavour pale ale that pays homage to the city’s jam heritage.

Inspired by Mackays marmalade, this ale combines the punchy flavour of Seville oranges with ginger root.

The new Orange Marmalade &amp; Ginger Ale at Law Brewing Co in Dundee.
The new Orange Marmalade & Ginger Ale at Law Brewing Co in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Danny’s other new beer is Scott’s 80/- Discovery Ale.

This features eye-catching artwork by Dundee artist Linda Bee and is a nod to the city’s shipbuilding past.

“It’s a traditional 80 shilling, which is quite a popular style of beer in Scotland,” says Danny, “I’ve never sold any of those before.

“It has a malty and creamy Scottish Tablet finish.”

Cans of The new Scott's 80/- Discovery Ale sitting in front of a wooden keg at Law Brewing Co in Dundee.
The new Scott’s 80/- Discovery Ale at Law Brewing Co in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“For me,” adds Danny, “it’s about using good ingredients. It’s not about profits.

“I probably don’t make as much money because I want the beer to be the best.”

Involving the local community, as he has done since he began, is what makes Danny tick.

Since he started Law Brewing in 2016, he has supported local projects like charity Optimistic Sound and reduced waste with Clark’s Bakery to make pale ale using their surplus bread.

“It’s not just about making beer,” says Danny, “it’s about getting the community involved.”

