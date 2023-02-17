Pizza giant Domino’s fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pizza giant Domino’s has tabled an appeal in its bid to set up in Forfar.

The global chain wanted to create another Angus outlet by converting a former convenience store on St James Road.

But nearby residents objected to the idea.

And last October, Angus planning officials dished up a delegated refusal decision for the plan.

Now, however, Domino’s will have the application considered by councillors.

The company has challenged the 2022 decision and the proposal will go before the authority’s development management review committee on Thursday.

Domino’s proposal

The shop was previously a Mace outlet serving the Glens and Gallowshade housing areas.

It’s position on busy St James Road also saw it attract passing shoppers.

Domino’s plan emerged in January 2022.

They want to put in a double stack oven towards the front of the shop, with a public counter and customer waiting area.

An office, wash area, WC and two stores would be located towards the rear of the building.

Local opposition

Neighbours on St James Road said the street is already a traffic nightmare.

They say it is busy at all times of the day.

There is parking in front of the shop, but locals raised fears the takeaway would add to traffic problems.

And other objections around noise, litter and odour were lodged.

Planners’ ruling

Angus officials said the Domino’s plan did not meet local planning policy for the siting of takeaways because it was too close to housing in a predominantly residential area.

“The proposed use would occupy a building which covers most of its curtilage and there is minimal space surrounding the site to provide a buffer between the building and neighbouring housing and garden ground,” planners said.

And the council’s own environmental health department objected to the application.

“The proposal incorporates a high specification extraction system,” added the refusal ruling.

“However, the environmental health service has advised it is only possible for cooking odours to be discharged at a low level and no low discharge system will be odour free.

“Given the proximity and relative height of discharge to the nearest residential properties, odour impacts would inevitably still occur.

“Environmental health has objected to the proposal due to unacceptable odour impacts on occupants of nearby property.”

The review committee is made up of five councillors who consider appeals against refusal decision made by officials under delegated powers.