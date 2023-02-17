Pizza giant Domino’s fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pizza giant Domino’s fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle

By Graham Brown
February 17 2023, 5.15pm Updated: February 17 2023, 7.33pm
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google

Pizza giant Domino’s has tabled an appeal in its bid to set up in Forfar.

The global chain wanted to create another Angus outlet by converting a former convenience store on St James Road.

But nearby residents objected to the idea.

And last October, Angus planning officials dished up a delegated refusal decision for the plan.

Now, however, Domino’s will have the application considered by councillors.

The company has challenged the 2022 decision and the proposal will go before the authority’s development management review committee on Thursday.

Domi9no's bid for Forfar outlet on St James Road.
The former St James Road shop has been closed for years. Image: Graham Brown/ DC Thomson

Domino’s proposal

The shop was previously a Mace outlet serving the Glens and Gallowshade housing areas.

It’s position on busy St James Road also saw it attract passing shoppers.

Domino’s plan emerged in January 2022.

They want to put in a double stack oven towards the front of the shop, with a public counter and customer waiting area.

An office, wash area, WC and two stores would be located towards the rear of the building.

Local opposition

Neighbours on St James Road said the street is already a traffic nightmare.

They say it is busy at all times of the day.

There is parking in front of the shop, but locals raised fears the takeaway would add to traffic problems.

And other objections around noise, litter and odour were lodged.

Neighbouring objectors say St James Road already suffers traffic problems. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Planners’ ruling

Angus officials said the Domino’s plan did not meet local planning policy for the siting of takeaways because it was too close to housing in a predominantly residential area.

“The proposed use would occupy a building which covers most of its curtilage and there is minimal space surrounding the site to provide a buffer between the building and neighbouring housing and garden ground,” planners said.

And the council’s own environmental health department objected to the application.

“The proposal incorporates a high specification extraction system,” added the refusal ruling.

“However, the environmental health service has advised it is only possible for cooking odours to be discharged at a low level and no low discharge system will be odour free.

“Given the proximity and relative height of discharge to the nearest residential properties, odour impacts would inevitably still occur.

“Environmental health has objected to the proposal due to unacceptable odour impacts on occupants of nearby property.”

The review committee is made up of five councillors who consider appeals against refusal decision made by officials under delegated powers.





