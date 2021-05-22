St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon salutes family in tearful Scottish Cup final tribute

David Wotherspoon paid emotional tribute to his family after claiming his third winners’ medal as a St Johnstone player.

Shaun Rooney notched the winner at Hampden from Wotherspoon’s cross as Saints saw off Hibs to lift the Scottish Cup.

The Perth-born star has now lifted three trophies during the most successful spell in St Johnstone’s history – and has European football to look forward to next season.

He knows how big a task Saints face to keep the good times rolling next season.

But the emotional star – who was man of the match at Hampden – had family on his mind while the Hampden stands lay empty.

Family tribute

“I don’t know how we can (match this campaign’s achievements),” he said.

“But it’s an exciting season ahead next season after this.

“Obviously, (we’ve got) European football and we want to push, we want to get more success for this club and we’ll look to do that.

“I just want to say one last thing to my family back at home watching; my kids, my wife, my mum and dad – thanks.”

“It’s unbelievable. From where we were at the start of the season to where we are now – a cup double.

“It’s just unbelievable and it’s credit to all the staff. It’s been magnificent.”

Wotherspoon supplied goal hero Shaun Rooney with the cross that ended up in Hibs’ net.

And the lifelong Saints fan knew that there would only be one result if he made his ball a good one.

“He pops up at the right time,” said Wotherspoon.

© SNS Group / SFA

“The ball broke to me and I knew I was going to chop it back onto my right foot.

“I just looked up and saw him, back post, and I knew if I put it in the right area he’d get on the end of it.

“It was a brilliant finish from him and we just held on at the end.

“We made it hard for ourselves at the end but we got over the line.”