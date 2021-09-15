Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
Sport / Football

Henry McLeish criticises SFA lack of ‘ambition’ as Fife Elite Football Academy closes despite ‘remarkable success’

By Alan Temple
September 15 2021, 5.15pm
McLeish and three FEFA graduates

Henry McLeish believes the SFA could have done more to support the Fife Elite Football Academy (FEFA) as the former First Minister lamented the closure of Scotland’s final regional academy.

McLeish, 73, recommended an upheaval of youth development in this country following a ‘thorough and extensive’ review of the game in 2010 and went on to become the chairman of FEFA.

The priorities in his detailed report included rejuvenating school football, setting up regional academies to service often overlooked areas of the country and building links to SPFL clubs.

However, with FEFA set to follow the Forth Valley Football Academy in closing its doors on December 31, McLeish feels too many areas — and clubs — are now without a youth development pathway.

“My intention was to have a group of elite regional academies throughout Scotland to identify, nurture and develop young footballers,” McLeish told Courier Sport.

Disappointed: McLeish

“Despite my concerns about the SFA not appreciating it, there is talent in every corner of Scotland.

“I had high hopes for that but the level of ambition required was not shared by the SFA and some clubs.

“I remain convinced Scottish football is not doing enough with regards to an elite pathway.

“We are now in a position, with the demise of FEFA, where fewer than half of the clubs in the SPFL will be part of an academy.

“That was never my intention and should never have happened.”

Devastating

The closure of FEFA just seven years after its inception was due to several factors, notably Dunfermline Athletic pulling their funding in favour of launching their own academy.

However, a ‘drastic’ cut in funding from Hampden power-brokers was similarly devastating.

He added: “Our clubs needed central investment to make it work.

“If there was a big enough ambition at Hampden, the money would be there. And it isn’t.”

Future

On the future of more than 100 youngsters currently on the books of FEFA, McLeish continued: “We anticipate that Dunfermline will carry forward a number of our young people.

“We hope Raith Rovers, after a period of reflection, should be able to do the same. East Fife and Cowdenbeath’s position is less clear.”

Despite an overriding feeling of disillusionment, McLeish is adamant FEFA can be proud of its legacy.

Tough-tackling Tait in action against his future club

Graduate Dylan Tait recently agreed a six-figure switch to Hibernian from Raith Rovers.

Kieron Bowie is making waves in Fulham’s youth system after a stint at Stark’s Park.

Miller Fenton is among the brightest prospects at Dunfermline, while Aaron Arnott, Luke Mahady and Kieran Mitchell could very well make the grade at Rovers.

“The academy has been remarkably successful by any measure,” continued McLeish.

“Despite being up against Premiership clubs, we have done exceptionally well every year in terms of the output of young people and their progress to various clubs.

“I am absolutely delighted by the successes of Kieron Bowie and, more recently, Dylan Tait. I wish them — and the many other talented graduates — the best of luck.”

