Henry McLeish criticises SFA lack of ‘ambition’ as Fife Elite Football Academy closes despite ‘remarkable success’

Henry McLeish believes the SFA could have done more to support the Fife Elite Football Academy (FEFA) as the former First Minister lamented the closure of Scotland’s final regional academy.

McLeish, 73, recommended an upheaval of youth development in this country following a ‘thorough and extensive’ review of the game in 2010 and went on to become the chairman of FEFA.

The priorities in his detailed report included rejuvenating school football, setting up regional academies to service often overlooked areas of the country and building links to SPFL clubs.

However, with FEFA set to follow the Forth Valley Football Academy in closing its doors on December 31, McLeish feels too many areas — and clubs — are now without a youth development pathway.

“My intention was to have a group of elite regional academies throughout Scotland to identify, nurture and develop young footballers,” McLeish told Courier Sport.

“Despite my concerns about the SFA not appreciating it, there is talent in every corner of Scotland.

“I had high hopes for that but the level of ambition required was not shared by the SFA and some clubs.

“I remain convinced Scottish football is not doing enough with regards to an elite pathway.

“We are now in a position, with the demise of FEFA, where fewer than half of the clubs in the SPFL will be part of an academy.

“That was never my intention and should never have happened.”

Devastating

The closure of FEFA just seven years after its inception was due to several factors, notably Dunfermline Athletic pulling their funding in favour of launching their own academy.

However, a ‘drastic’ cut in funding from Hampden power-brokers was similarly devastating.

He added: “Our clubs needed central investment to make it work.

“If there was a big enough ambition at Hampden, the money would be there. And it isn’t.”

Future

On the future of more than 100 youngsters currently on the books of FEFA, McLeish continued: “We anticipate that Dunfermline will carry forward a number of our young people.

“We hope Raith Rovers, after a period of reflection, should be able to do the same. East Fife and Cowdenbeath’s position is less clear.”

Despite an overriding feeling of disillusionment, McLeish is adamant FEFA can be proud of its legacy.

Graduate Dylan Tait recently agreed a six-figure switch to Hibernian from Raith Rovers.

Kieron Bowie is making waves in Fulham’s youth system after a stint at Stark’s Park.

Miller Fenton is among the brightest prospects at Dunfermline, while Aaron Arnott, Luke Mahady and Kieran Mitchell could very well make the grade at Rovers.

“The academy has been remarkably successful by any measure,” continued McLeish.

“Despite being up against Premiership clubs, we have done exceptionally well every year in terms of the output of young people and their progress to various clubs.

“I am absolutely delighted by the successes of Kieron Bowie and, more recently, Dylan Tait. I wish them — and the many other talented graduates — the best of luck.”