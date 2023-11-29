Building work begins at new Dunfermline training base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building work begins at new Dunfermline training base

Work is now in progress at the Pars' new training facility in Rosyth.

By Sean Hamilton
(L to R) Lewis McCann, James McPake, David Cook and Matty Todd at Dunfermline's new training base in Rosyth. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC
(L to R) Lewis McCann, James McPake, David Cook and Matty Todd at Dunfermline's new training base in Rosyth. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC

Building work has begun at Dunfermline’s new training ground.

With the planning faze completed, contractors are now on site at the Pars’ new Rosyth base.

The East End Park club hope the facility will be in a usable condition upon completion of the first phase of building work at the end of March 2024.

A breaking ground ceremony has taken place, attended by Pars manager James McPake, chairman and chief executive David Cook and academy graduates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.

Cook said: “We are delighted to commence construction work at Rosyth.

Pars CEO David Cook in discussions with Lewis McCann, James McPake and Matty Todd. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC

“Alongside the time it has taken to secure planning, we have also had to conclude dialogue with possible funding partners to get to this point.

I’d like to thank everyone for their patience during this process. I know this has been a topic that supporters have been keen for updates on and now we are pleased that things can get moving on site.

“When the first phase is completed, we will be able to house all of our footballing activities on one site – across first team and academy, along with many hours for our Pars Foundation.

“This is a major milestone for the club as we look to create a centre for sporting excellence. Furthermore, it is great that we can start to modernise the former Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC) site for the benefit of the local community.”

‘Massive help’

James McPake added: “I’m delighted to see that work has started on our own training ground at Rosyth.

“From the development of the young players to preparing for first team games, the training base will be a massive help and further develop this football club.”

Wendy Eley, chief operating officer of the Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC) said: “We are excited to hear of the progress being made as we know Dunfermline Athletic have worked tirelessly to develop the site, and this is a major first step for them.

“We look forward to the future and continuing the open, rewarding and respectful relationship between the two organisations.”

