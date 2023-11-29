Building work begins at new Dunfermline training base

Building work has begun at Dunfermline’s new training ground.

With the planning faze completed, contractors are now on site at the Pars’ new Rosyth base.

The East End Park club hope the facility will be in a usable condition upon completion of the first phase of building work at the end of March 2024.

A breaking ground ceremony has taken place, attended by Pars manager James McPake, chairman and chief executive David Cook and academy graduates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.

Cook said: “We are delighted to commence construction work at Rosyth.

“Alongside the time it has taken to secure planning, we have also had to conclude dialogue with possible funding partners to get to this point.

I’d like to thank everyone for their patience during this process. I know this has been a topic that supporters have been keen for updates on and now we are pleased that things can get moving on site.

“When the first phase is completed, we will be able to house all of our footballing activities on one site – across first team and academy, along with many hours for our Pars Foundation.

“This is a major milestone for the club as we look to create a centre for sporting excellence. Furthermore, it is great that we can start to modernise the former Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC) site for the benefit of the local community.”

‘Massive help’

James McPake added: “I’m delighted to see that work has started on our own training ground at Rosyth.

“From the development of the young players to preparing for first team games, the training base will be a massive help and further develop this football club.”

Wendy Eley, chief operating officer of the Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC) said: “We are excited to hear of the progress being made as we know Dunfermline Athletic have worked tirelessly to develop the site, and this is a major first step for them.

“We look forward to the future and continuing the open, rewarding and respectful relationship between the two organisations.”