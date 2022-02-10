Ross McArthur hails ‘significant milestone’ as David Cook is unveiled as Dunfermline CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross McArthur hails ‘significant milestone’ as David Cook is unveiled as Dunfermline CEO

By Alan Temple
February 10 2022, 10.26am
New CEO: Cook
New CEO: Cook

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur has hailed the arrival of David Cook as ‘a significant milestone’.

As first revealed by Courier Sport in November, boyhood Pars fan Cook has been named CEO of the Fife outfit.

He was officially unveiled on Thursday morning after leaving his previous role as chief commercial officer at Nottingham Forest.

McArthur, who will step down at the end of the current campaign, told Dunfermline’s official website: “David’s appointment represents a significant milestone in our club’s journey back from the dark days of administration.

“First and foremost, he is a highly experienced and commercially focussed sports business executive, with an impressive track record, not only at other football clubs but in other industries.

Delighted: McArthur

“We are extremely fortunate to recruit a football professional like David, as he was at the stage of his career where he wanted the challenge of a wider CEO role, and for family reasons he was keen to return to West Fife.

“David also happens to be a life-long Pars fan, so he already has a very good understanding of our club, the local community and the expectation of our fan base.”

‘Potential’

Cook boasts more than 10 years’ experience specialising in marketing, sponsorship and brand management.

Prior to joining Nottingham Forest, Cook worked as a business development manager at Celtic (2010-2012) and Everton (2007-2009).

He also boasts experience from outside the football bubble, having worked in a management position with aviation giants Etihad.

Homecoming: Cook

That role saw him negotiate sponsorship deals with clients including Manchester City and Major League Soccer.

Cook added: “There’s a lot of hard work ahead but I am excited by the potential that we have.

“We are a proud community football club and I strongly believe that with all stakeholders working together and pulling in the same direction we can grow the club both on and off the field.

A full interview with Cook will follow on Courier Sport. 

