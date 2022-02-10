Ross McArthur hails ‘significant milestone’ as David Cook is unveiled as Dunfermline CEO

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur has hailed the arrival of David Cook as ‘a significant milestone’.

As first revealed by Courier Sport in November, boyhood Pars fan Cook has been named CEO of the Fife outfit.

He was officially unveiled on Thursday morning after leaving his previous role as chief commercial officer at Nottingham Forest.

McArthur, who will step down at the end of the current campaign, told Dunfermline’s official website: “David’s appointment represents a significant milestone in our club’s journey back from the dark days of administration.

“First and foremost, he is a highly experienced and commercially focussed sports business executive, with an impressive track record, not only at other football clubs but in other industries.

“We are extremely fortunate to recruit a football professional like David, as he was at the stage of his career where he wanted the challenge of a wider CEO role, and for family reasons he was keen to return to West Fife.

“David also happens to be a life-long Pars fan, so he already has a very good understanding of our club, the local community and the expectation of our fan base.”

‘Potential’

Cook boasts more than 10 years’ experience specialising in marketing, sponsorship and brand management.

Prior to joining Nottingham Forest, Cook worked as a business development manager at Celtic (2010-2012) and Everton (2007-2009).

He also boasts experience from outside the football bubble, having worked in a management position with aviation giants Etihad.

That role saw him negotiate sponsorship deals with clients including Manchester City and Major League Soccer.

Cook added: “There’s a lot of hard work ahead but I am excited by the potential that we have.

“We are a proud community football club and I strongly believe that with all stakeholders working together and pulling in the same direction we can grow the club both on and off the field.

A full interview with Cook will follow on Courier Sport.