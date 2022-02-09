Efe Ambrose: St Johnstone exile ‘hurt’ but ex-Celtic vows to ‘keep fighting’ at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Efe Ambrose: St Johnstone exile ‘hurt’ but ex-Celtic vows to ‘keep fighting’ at Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
February 9 2022, 7.30am
Determined: Ambrose
Determined: Ambrose

Efe Ambrose admits his lack of first-team action at St Johnstone ‘hurt’ — but the Dunfermline loan star has vowed to ‘keep fighting’.

Ambrose enjoyed a bright start to his McDiarmid Park career, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win at Aberdeen following his arrival in September.

He endured a difficult afternoon in the Saints’ 3-0 home reverse against Livingston a month later — albeit he was far from the only one to underperform — and would gradually drift out of the picture under Callum Davidson.

The former Celtic and Hibernian ace made seven appearances, in total.

But he is far from bitter about the situation, praising Davidson for giving him the opportunity to return to Scottish football.

Efe Ambrose looks set to face his former side Celtic at the weekend.
Efe Ambrose in action for the Saints

“The guys at St Johnstone have been good to me,” said the former Nigeria internationalist. “They gave me an opportunity to come back and play.

“But you can never say what will happen in football. Maybe everything was not how we planned, but you just need to accept that and never give up — I keep fighting. People should know that about me; I will always do my best, train well and keep working hard.

“It was going to be difficult for me [at St Johnstone]. The manager knew that I wanted to play — we both understood that situation — and we had a conversation.

“The commitment he [Davidson] showed me when I was at St Johnstone was good but, with the situation they are in near the bottom of the league, I understood. To get out of the relegation battle, maybe fresh, new players can help.

“In life, things are not always easy. I can accept that. I have seen everything in football.”

Looking to the future

While circumspect about his Saints departure, Ambrose — an unused substitute during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Ayr United — is determined to grasp this opportunity after joining Dunfermline on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

“Football is my life, my passion,” he continued. “Every day, I jump out of my bed because I enjoy playing football. So, when you don’t get to do what you love the most, it hurts.

“I want to enjoy playing and my job now is to help [Dunfermline].

“The league position doesn’t suit where this club should be. But that is football and you cannot say anything about it. The reality is we must lift the club. We need to do the talking on the pitch.”

Efe Ambrose is John Hughes’ sixth signing as Pars boss

Although signed for his defensive capabilities, Ambrose arrives in Fife with a remarkable footballing pedigree and wealth of experience.

Ambrose, 33, won six major honours with Celtic, reached the last-16 of the Champions League and lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

He is also an infectious character in the dressing room and passionate about supporting youngsters, even helping Marvin Bartley coach the Livingston youth side during a previous stint with the Lions.

“I want to help the lads, encourage them and give them the best advice I can, on and off the pitch,” he continued. “Football is more than just playing on the park.

“I have tried to do that wherever I have been. I want to give the young lads support and — if they ever need advice — they will know that I am there.”

Dunfermline debut

Dunfermline face an onerous trip to title-chasing Kilmarnock on Saturday, in which Ambrose will hope to make his first start for the club.

However, with the Pars boasting just one defeat in their last six outings, they can head west quietly confident.

“The players are understanding how he [John Hughes] wants to play,” added Ambrose. “You can see the results are coming. I believe, soon, things will click really and everyone who plays against Dunfermline will know they are against a good team.”

Dunfermline seal new CEO as ex-Celtic, Everton and Nottingham Forest man begins work

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]