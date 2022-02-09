Efe Ambrose: St Johnstone exile ‘hurt’ but ex-Celtic vows to ‘keep fighting’ at Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Efe Ambrose admits his lack of first-team action at St Johnstone ‘hurt’ — but the Dunfermline loan star has vowed to ‘keep fighting’.

Ambrose enjoyed a bright start to his McDiarmid Park career, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win at Aberdeen following his arrival in September.

He endured a difficult afternoon in the Saints’ 3-0 home reverse against Livingston a month later — albeit he was far from the only one to underperform — and would gradually drift out of the picture under Callum Davidson.

The former Celtic and Hibernian ace made seven appearances, in total.

But he is far from bitter about the situation, praising Davidson for giving him the opportunity to return to Scottish football.

“The guys at St Johnstone have been good to me,” said the former Nigeria internationalist. “They gave me an opportunity to come back and play.

“But you can never say what will happen in football. Maybe everything was not how we planned, but you just need to accept that and never give up — I keep fighting. People should know that about me; I will always do my best, train well and keep working hard.

“It was going to be difficult for me [at St Johnstone]. The manager knew that I wanted to play — we both understood that situation — and we had a conversation.

“The commitment he [Davidson] showed me when I was at St Johnstone was good but, with the situation they are in near the bottom of the league, I understood. To get out of the relegation battle, maybe fresh, new players can help.

“In life, things are not always easy. I can accept that. I have seen everything in football.”

Looking to the future

While circumspect about his Saints departure, Ambrose — an unused substitute during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Ayr United — is determined to grasp this opportunity after joining Dunfermline on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

“Football is my life, my passion,” he continued. “Every day, I jump out of my bed because I enjoy playing football. So, when you don’t get to do what you love the most, it hurts.

“I want to enjoy playing and my job now is to help [Dunfermline].

“The league position doesn’t suit where this club should be. But that is football and you cannot say anything about it. The reality is we must lift the club. We need to do the talking on the pitch.”

Although signed for his defensive capabilities, Ambrose arrives in Fife with a remarkable footballing pedigree and wealth of experience.

Ambrose, 33, won six major honours with Celtic, reached the last-16 of the Champions League and lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

He is also an infectious character in the dressing room and passionate about supporting youngsters, even helping Marvin Bartley coach the Livingston youth side during a previous stint with the Lions.

“I want to help the lads, encourage them and give them the best advice I can, on and off the pitch,” he continued. “Football is more than just playing on the park.

“I have tried to do that wherever I have been. I want to give the young lads support and — if they ever need advice — they will know that I am there.”

Dunfermline debut

Dunfermline face an onerous trip to title-chasing Kilmarnock on Saturday, in which Ambrose will hope to make his first start for the club.

However, with the Pars boasting just one defeat in their last six outings, they can head west quietly confident.

“The players are understanding how he [John Hughes] wants to play,” added Ambrose. “You can see the results are coming. I believe, soon, things will click really and everyone who plays against Dunfermline will know they are against a good team.”