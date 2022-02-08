Dunfermline seal new CEO as ex-Celtic, Everton and Nottingham Forest man begins work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Cook has officially taken up his new role as Dunfermline chief executive.

Cook served as chief commercial officer at Nottingham Forest from July 2017 but left that position last week after being head-hunted by the Pars, as revealed by Courier Sport in November.

And his tenure at East End Park started in earnest on Monday following his return from England.

He is expected to be unveiled by the club later this week.

A boyhood supporter of Dunfermline, Cook boasts more than 10 years’ experience specialising in marketing, sponsorship and brand management.

He will be tasked with modernising operations and maximising revenue within a revamped club structure.

Damir Keretic, a key part of DAFC Fussball GmbH, has stepped down as a director to make way for Cook.

Past Event Highlights, David Cook, CCO at Nottingham Forest Football Club David Cook joined Nottingham Forest in 2017 when the ownership of the club changed.https://t.co/OqMbnwbgJq#NCBC1924 #Networking #BusinessClub #Nottingham pic.twitter.com/qFZzUCVfaV — NCBC est1924. (@NCBC1924) June 13, 2021

However, Pars sources have emphasised that there is nothing untoward regarding that decision and the club’s German investors remain committed to the project.

Sporting director Thomas Meggle is still on the board.

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur, who will step down at the end of this campaign, will oversee a ‘handover’ period in the next few months as Cook takes on the majority of his responsibilities.

Cook’s CV

Prior to joining Nottingham Forest, Cook worked as a business development manager at Celtic (2010-2012) and Everton (2007-2009).

He also boasts experience from outside the football bubble, having worked in a management position with aviation giants Etihad.

That role saw him negotiate sponsorship deals with clients including Manchester City and Major League Soccer.