Dunfermline seal new CEO as ex-Celtic, Everton and Nottingham Forest man begins work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline seal new CEO as ex-Celtic, Everton and Nottingham Forest man begins work

By Alan Temple
February 8 2022, 12.30pm Updated: February 8 2022, 12.31pm
New CEO: Cook
New CEO: Cook

David Cook has officially taken up his new role as Dunfermline chief executive.

Cook served as chief commercial officer at Nottingham Forest from July 2017 but left that position last week after being head-hunted by the Pars, as revealed by Courier Sport in November.

And his tenure at East End Park started in earnest on Monday following his return from England.

He is expected to be unveiled by the club later this week.

A boyhood supporter of Dunfermline, Cook boasts more than 10 years’ experience specialising in marketing, sponsorship and brand management.

He will be tasked with modernising operations and maximising revenue within a revamped club structure.

Damir Keretic, a key part of DAFC Fussball GmbH, has stepped down as a director to make way for Cook.

However, Pars sources have emphasised that there is nothing untoward regarding that decision and the club’s German investors remain committed to the project.

Sporting director Thomas Meggle is still on the board.

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur, who will step down at the end of this campaign, will oversee a ‘handover’ period in the next few months as Cook takes on the majority of his responsibilities.

Cook’s CV

Prior to joining Nottingham Forest, Cook worked as a business development manager at Celtic (2010-2012) and Everton (2007-2009).

He also boasts experience from outside the football bubble, having worked in a management position with aviation giants Etihad.

That role saw him negotiate sponsorship deals with clients including Manchester City and Major League Soccer.

Dunfermline bank ‘game-changing’ cash boost but German investors opt NOT to take immediate Pars ownership

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier