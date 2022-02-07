Dan Pybus on Dunfermline fan rapport and sending ‘Accidental Partridge’ John Hughes viral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Pybus has credited the support of the Dunfermline fanbase for helping him through spells on the sidelines.

The former Sunderland and Queen of the South midfielder has become a firm favourite among the Pars faithful due to his all-action style and never-say-die attitude.

The ‘All Aboard The Pybus’ supporters’ club sponsors his away jersey, with the SPFL even latching on to that particular bandwagon in a recent tweet.

And during periods out of the team — such as playing just 33 minutes between December 11 and January 2 — Pybus has continued to feel the love.

“It’s really nice to have any sort of support, but especially when it’s coming from the sort of fanbase we have,” Pybus told Courier Sport.

“It makes playing so much easier; so much more enjoyable.

“Even when I was out of the team for five or six games, that feeling of warming up and hearing the supporters sing your name — that’s special.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I’ll always give 100 per cent and I can promise that I’ll run until I drop. If that’s appreciated, even better.”

Dan…Dan…Dan!

Away from his efforts on the pitch, Pybus recently found himself at the centre of a viral sensation when Dunfermline boss John Hughes desperately — and fruitlessly — sought to get his attention during an interview with Pars TV.

A clip of Hughes shouting ‘Dan, Dan, Dan’, akin to the famous scene in sitcom I’m Alan Partridge, has gone viral, with more than a quarter of a MILLION views.

“Honestly, I didn’t hear him,” laughed Pybus. “I was walking down the side of the pitch with [Lewis] McCann.

“As we were walking, we could hear him shouting. I was thinking, ‘what’s he shouting about?’ Turns out it was my name.

“I saw the video and just thought, ‘oh no!’

“Thankfully, he saw the funny side of it…the gaffer was quick to tell me we had ‘gone viral’.”

Pybus added: “He [Hughes] keeps you on your toes, keeps spirits high and really makes you want to play for him.”

‘Fighting for our lives’

And Pybus’ work ethic and diligence has been rewarded of late.

The 24-year-old has started the Pars’ last six Championship fixtures, of which they have only lost one.

His performances have been tireless and tough-tackling, even notching his first goal in more than two years in a 2-0 win over Queen of the South on January 29.

“Maybe that’s been my problem over the last couple of years: I’ve wanted to add goals to my game and try to get forward,” he said candidly.

“Maybe I am better playing deeper. If I can be more effective winning the ball back and doing a defensive role for the team, I’m happy to do that.

“As long as I am in the team and helping Dunfermline, I’m not bothered where I am playing.”

With Dunfermline now four points above rock-bottom Queens, Pybus added: “We’re fighting for our lives.”