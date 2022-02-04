Dunfermline clinch loan deal for Efe Ambrose from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline clinch loan deal for Efe Ambrose from St Johnstone

By Sean Hamilton
February 4 2022, 6.32pm
Efe Ambrose has signed for Dunfermline after leaving St Johnstone
Efe Ambrose has signed for Dunfermline after leaving St Johnstone

Dunfermline have confirmed the loan signing of Efe Ambrose from St Johnstone until the end of the season.

The Nigerian has been a Pars target throughout the January transfer window – and the Fife club have finally got their man.

He will go straight into John Huges’ squad to face Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday.

Having pursued the 33-year-old for weeks, the Pars gaffer was understandably pleased to have secured a short-term deal for the experienced centre half.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

The persistence of the chairman again… I don’t know what I’m going to do when the chairman steps down.

“It’s all down to the chairman – and Efe and St Johnstone to be fair.

Efe Ambrose pictured at East End Park after signing for Dunfermline on Friday

“Efe has shown a real desire to come and play football, that’s all he wants to do.

“That experience, that CV, the quality of the human being… he’s going to be massive for Dunfermline. I think he’s going to turn into a fans’ favourite.”

He added: “There’s competition for places.

“We’re coming off a clean sheet – hopefully that’s the same tomorrow.

“We’ve got a decision to make if Efe goes and plays or not.

“He’s a very fit boy and we’ve done a lot of due diligence in terms of the kind of character we’re bringing to the football club.

“The response I’ve got from the people that I’ve asked and are in the dressing room at St Johnstone with him, they’re saying you’ll not get a better professional.”

Ambrose made seven appearances for St Johnstone after signing in September but has not featured since the Perth side’s 1-0 win over Dundee United on October 30.

Efe Ambrose to Dunfermline? The numbers behind St Johnstone exile as Pars eye former Celtic star

