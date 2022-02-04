Dunfermline clinch loan deal for Efe Ambrose from St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have confirmed the loan signing of Efe Ambrose from St Johnstone until the end of the season.

The Nigerian has been a Pars target throughout the January transfer window – and the Fife club have finally got their man.

He will go straight into John Huges’ squad to face Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday.

Having pursued the 33-year-old for weeks, the Pars gaffer was understandably pleased to have secured a short-term deal for the experienced centre half.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“The persistence of the chairman again… I don’t know what I’m going to do when the chairman steps down.

“It’s all down to the chairman – and Efe and St Johnstone to be fair.

“Efe has shown a real desire to come and play football, that’s all he wants to do.

“That experience, that CV, the quality of the human being… he’s going to be massive for Dunfermline. I think he’s going to turn into a fans’ favourite.”

He added: “There’s competition for places.

“We’re coming off a clean sheet – hopefully that’s the same tomorrow.

“We’ve got a decision to make if Efe goes and plays or not.

🆕| Efe Ambrose has tonight joined @officialdafc on loan for the rest of the season. All the best Efe! #SJFC pic.twitter.com/HPqCX2fvKS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 4, 2022

“He’s a very fit boy and we’ve done a lot of due diligence in terms of the kind of character we’re bringing to the football club.

“The response I’ve got from the people that I’ve asked and are in the dressing room at St Johnstone with him, they’re saying you’ll not get a better professional.”

Ambrose made seven appearances for St Johnstone after signing in September but has not featured since the Perth side’s 1-0 win over Dundee United on October 30.