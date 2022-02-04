EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP convener unveiled by Alex Salmond as Dundee’s first Alba councillor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former SNP city development chief has been unveiled by Alex Salmond as Dundee’s first ever Alba Party councillor, we can exclusively reveal.

Alan Ross, who has represented the Lochee ward since 2007, quit the SNP following May’s Scottish Parliament election and announced his intention to leave politics.

He had previously held various positions in the ruling SNP administration in Dundee, including the convener of community safety and public protection, and more recently, convener of city development.

However, we can reveal Mr Ross – who has until now sat as an independent on Dundee City Council – is now the latest former SNP figure to join up with Alba.

Election rules mean Mr Ross will be allowed to serve the people of Lochee under an Alba banner despite first being elected on an SNP ticket.

His defection was unveiled to party members at Alba’s first annual Burns Supper at the Invercarse Hotel Ballroom in Dundee on Friday night.

The ticketed event was attended in person by Mr Salmond, Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed -Sheikh, general secretary Chris McEleny, Westminster leader Neale Hanvey and former Aberdeenshire Provost Hamish Vernal.

Blogger Craig Murray, who was jailed for posts published during the 2020 trial of Mr Salmond, was also in attendance for a “wonderful evening of speeches, poetry and song to honour Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns”.

Firing the starting pistol

Last year’s Scottish Parliament election saw a number of key SNP figures defect to the former first minister’s breakaway party as the formation of Alba became one of the most striking stories of the campaign.

Mr Ross’s announcement fires the starting pistol on this May’s local council elections but the former SNP convener says he has not yet decided whether he will run again.

Speaking ahead of the Burns Supper, Mr Salmond said he is confident the “urgency” of Alba’s campaigning for independence will “resonate strongly” with people in Lochee, and across Dundee, ahead of the election.

“I am delighted to welcome Alan Ross as our first Alba Party councillor for Dundee City Council,” Mr Salmond said.

“Alan has been a well-respected ambassador for Dundee across party lines for the past 15 years and he has passionately served his Lochee ward first and foremost.

“As first minister, I was proud to see Dundee vote Yes in 2014.

“This was in no small part due to the dedication of our activists and independence supporting councillors like Alan Ross.”

A good friend and colleague

Mr Ross announced last year his intention to leave frontline politics for “personal reasons” and was expected to stand down in May.

At the time, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander paid tribute to his record as a councillor and praised him as “a good friend, colleague and ambassador for Dundee”.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Mr Ross explained how he was pushed to join Alba because he believes SNP bosses are “dragging their feet” on holding another independence referendum.

“When is the time to say we’ve had enough of Westminster if it’s not now?” he said.

“I’m not 100% sure what the strategy is in terms of a referendum. I know they’ve said next year but I think there is a lot of doubt about whether that will happen.”

Mr Ross also revealed he has never had a conversation about returning as an SNP councillor since his departure last year.

“I feel that I’ve moved on and I needed to make that change,” Mr Ross said.

“I’ve never discussed going back to the SNP. It was really great of John to keep that door open for me and we remain good friends.”

‘I’m still Alan’

Mr Ross will now serve his Lochee ward as an Alba councillor but sought to reassure the local community he is “still Alan”.

“I’m still from Lochee. I know Lochee and I know the local issues,” he said.

“I’m not starting over and I won’t be behind the curve in any way. I still have Lochee’s interest at heart and that won’t change because of what rosette I wear.”

Alba Westminster leader Neale Hanvey said it is “impossible to predict” whether more defections will be announced before May but added: “There are lots of people who are on the cusp of coming across and who are behind what we are trying to do”.

“Alan is going to bring all the experience he’s developed as a councillor, along with his passion for independence,” he said.

“Those are the most important things that anyone can bring to the party, the energy and commitment to securing Scotland’s independence.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “As an SNP group, we continue to work across the chamber with all parties and none, and that approach will continue.

“Alan has been a friend and a colleague for many years and I continue to wish him all the best in whatever he chooses to do going forward.”