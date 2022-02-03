John Hughes reveals Dunfermline may do more business despite transfer window closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes reveals Dunfermline may do more business despite transfer window closure

By Alan Temple
February 3 2022, 8.00am
Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
Dunfermline boss John Hughes

John Hughes has refused to rule out adding to the Dunfermline squad despite the closure of the January transfer window.

The Pars snapped up Stevie Lawless, Coll Donaldson, Joe Chalmers, Bobby Kamwa and, on deadline day, highly-rated Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

However, there is still scope for the Fife club to pursue domestic loans, while any players who were made free agents prior to January 31 are also fair game.

And Hughes — while happy with the business done last month — is acutely aware of that possibility, drawing parallels with his signing of the late Liam Miller for Hibernian in 2009.

On loan Leeds striker Bobby Kamwa is among Dunfermline's new signings

“In terms of loans, we are still constantly looking and it is all about timing and playing the game,” said Hughes. “We still want to keep adding to it.

“We have worked hard creating the money that is available and we still have a wee bit [funds] — not much — that could maybe help us to get another one in.

“The free agent market a great shout. One of the best players I EVER signed in football was a guy called Liam Miller, God rest him.

“I signed him for Hibs and what a fantastic professional footballer he was. He was from that market after he ripped up his contract [at QPR].

“So, we are still looking.

Hughes and the late Liam Miller

“I think that we have done good business, the players that we have brought to the club have settled in well but we are under no illusions that we are in a real dog fight.”

Nikolay Todorov future

Hughes, meanwhile, addressed rumours that Nikolay Todorov was a deadline day target for Irish outfit Linfield, having slipped down the pecking order at East End Park.

Todorov has scored five goals in 22 appearances this term

“We’ve never had an approach for Toddy,” emphasised Hughes.

“Big Toddy found himself sitting in the stand on Saturday [2-0 win at Queen of the South] and he would have been really disappointed.

“He came in on Tuesday morning and was right back into training. The strikers were all doing individual striking work — he was part of it and he was getting on with it.

“If he just keeps that going, he will have a part to play from now until the end of the season.

“There is always gossip, rumours and hear-say but, when they are here, keep your head down, keep working away and give everything that you have got on the training pitch.

“That is my message to big Toddy: ‘Get yourself back into that team’.”

