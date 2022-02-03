St Johnstone head of recruitment rubbishes shock Leigh Griffiths link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone head of recruitment rubbishes shock Leigh Griffiths link

By Sean Hamilton
February 3 2022, 9.30am Updated: February 3 2022, 1.40pm
Stevie Grieve (inset) has denied St Johnstone are interested in signing ex-Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths
Stevie Grieve (inset) has denied St Johnstone are interested in signing ex-Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths

St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve took to Twitter to pour cold water on a shock transfer link to Leigh Griffiths.

A report on Wednesday morning linked the Perth side with a possible move for the striker, who is a free agent after being released by Celtic.

But Saints’ recruitment chief appears to have killed off the story.

Stevie Grieve at McDiarmid Park

Grieve responded on Twitter to a Saints fan account which referenced the report with a popular meme featuring actor Danny DeVito shaking his head, accompanied by the subtitle: “Nope”.

He has subsequently deleted said tweet.

Griffiths, who turned down a deal with Dundee after his Celtic release, was also linked with Falkirk in the report, which appeared originally in Thursday’s Scottish Daily Mail.

St Johnstone added eight new recruits in the January transfer window, including strikers Nadir Ciftci, Theo Bair and Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

System success, Hendry hunger and hope offered: 3 St Johnstone talking points as season sparked in Livingston

