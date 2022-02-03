St Johnstone head of recruitment rubbishes shock Leigh Griffiths link

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve took to Twitter to pour cold water on a shock transfer link to Leigh Griffiths.

A report on Wednesday morning linked the Perth side with a possible move for the striker, who is a free agent after being released by Celtic.

But Saints’ recruitment chief appears to have killed off the story.

Grieve responded on Twitter to a Saints fan account which referenced the report with a popular meme featuring actor Danny DeVito shaking his head, accompanied by the subtitle: “Nope”.

He has subsequently deleted said tweet.

Griffiths, who turned down a deal with Dundee after his Celtic release, was also linked with Falkirk in the report, which appeared originally in Thursday’s Scottish Daily Mail.

St Johnstone added eight new recruits in the January transfer window, including strikers Nadir Ciftci, Theo Bair and Jahmal Hector-Ingram.