Young victim of Fife sex attacker needs heart monitor to cope with daily panic attacks By Ross Gardiner February 3 2022, 9.51am Updated: February 3 2022, 1.42pm Lee Todd was placed on the sex offenders register. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man accused of injuring 10-year-old girl in historical Montrose sex attack Perth sex attacker may never be freed from prison after murder bid, judge rules Fife man found guilty of assaulting girlfriend, despite her defending him in trial Dundee sex offender avoids jail because car crash injuries were to blame for his crimes