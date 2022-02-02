System success, Hendry hunger and hope offered: 3 St Johnstone talking points as season sparked in Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

System success, Hendry hunger and hope offered: 3 St Johnstone talking points as season sparked in Livingston

By Sean Hamilton
February 2 2022, 3.55pm
Melker Hallberg, Ali Crawford and Murray Davidson at Livingston. Supplied by SNS
Melker Hallberg, Ali Crawford and Murray Davidson at Livingston. Supplied by SNS

After 12 soul-destroying games and 94 increasingly desperate days, St Johnstone’s winless run finally came to an end at Livingston.

But the Perth side’s first victory since October 30 didn’t just get the proverbial monkey off their back.

It also lifted them off the foot of the Premiership.

And a multi-faceted performance that saw them repeatedly step up to the shifting demands of the match offered hope that Saints’ campaign could be about to shift into a new phase.

So what can fans take from their side’s showing?

Here are Courier Sport’s talking points from an enjoyable night in West Lothian.

All Systems Go?

Callum Davidson’s tactical approach has been put under the microscope of late.

As the weeks rolled by and the defeats stacked up, the Perth boss’ apparent unwillingness to alter his favoured shape started to work against him in the eyes of a growing number of fans.

Performances offered little hope of change without squad surgery – and more than likely of the major variety.

January was a busy month on that front.

Against Dundee, with the increasingly comfortable-looking Dan Cleary stepping forward from the right side of defence, there was a hint of Davidson’s tactical machine having gained an essential cog.

In Livingston, the addition of Melker Hallberg in midfield got the whole thing moving more fluidly than it has in months.

Hallberg’s energy off the ball and patience on it allowed Saints to build in possession and, along with the defensive awareness and diligence of Jacob Butterfield, gave Cleary licence to roam.

For 25 minutes after taking the lead, St Johnstone looked like a team in total possession of their collective mission on both sides of the ball.

That should give everybody hope.

Hendry’s Hunger

Callum Hendry vowed after his impressive return to the side against Dundee that he would finish off the next chance that came his way.

He did exactly that at Livingston – and in some style.

The header with which he gave Saints the lead at Livi was technically perfect.

And his combination of mobility and aggression fuelled a performance that showcased his true potential.

Hendry is a finisher – his instinct for that is unquestionable.

But since returning from Kilmarnock he is also proving his worth as a team player.

He pressed Livi’s back line for 90 minutes at the Tony Macaroni Arena – and the Glenn Middleton cross ultimately put away by Ali Crawford for Saints’ winner was in fact aimed in Hendry’s direction.

He was denied by some desperate defending, but he was there in the 90th minute, as he was in the first.

Nobody could ask for more.

New St Johnstone striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram was an unused substitute at Livingston

New Faces

Of the eight brand new arrivals St Johnstone welcomed in January, only two started at Livi.

Cleary and Hallberg both played key roles in making their manager’s tactics function, for a healthy spell, as they did last season.

But there is still room for improvement.

An injection of energy on the right flank would further bolster the potential for overloads created by Cleary’s forward-thinking style and Hallberg’s nous in possession.

Cardiff City loanee Tom Sang could be just the man to step in.

Meanwhile, substitute John Mahon impressed with his size and touch at the back after replacing Liam Gordon in the second half, and will certainly become an asset as he settles in over the coming weeks.

Theo Bair offers something completely different up top with his height, while ex-Derby County man Jahmal Hector-Ingram, signed on Tuesday, promises pace and trickery.

Put it all together – and chuck in that all-important three points gained – and suddenly it looks like there could be cause for optimism.

Callum Davidson reckons Livingston win could turn St Johnstone’s season on its head

