System success, Hendry hunger and hope offered: 3 St Johnstone talking points as season sparked in Livingston

After 12 soul-destroying games and 94 increasingly desperate days, St Johnstone’s winless run finally came to an end at Livingston.

But the Perth side’s first victory since October 30 didn’t just get the proverbial monkey off their back.

It also lifted them off the foot of the Premiership.

And a multi-faceted performance that saw them repeatedly step up to the shifting demands of the match offered hope that Saints’ campaign could be about to shift into a new phase.

So what can fans take from their side’s showing?

Here are Courier Sport’s talking points from an enjoyable night in West Lothian.

St Johnstone controlled in the first half and dogged in the second at Livingston. Rewarded with a last minute winner from Ali Crawford. The fans enjoyed that one. pic.twitter.com/362JV2mplb — Sean Hamilton (@SeanHamSport) February 1, 2022

All Systems Go?

Callum Davidson’s tactical approach has been put under the microscope of late.

As the weeks rolled by and the defeats stacked up, the Perth boss’ apparent unwillingness to alter his favoured shape started to work against him in the eyes of a growing number of fans.

Performances offered little hope of change without squad surgery – and more than likely of the major variety.

January was a busy month on that front.

Against Dundee, with the increasingly comfortable-looking Dan Cleary stepping forward from the right side of defence, there was a hint of Davidson’s tactical machine having gained an essential cog.

In Livingston, the addition of Melker Hallberg in midfield got the whole thing moving more fluidly than it has in months.

Hallberg’s energy off the ball and patience on it allowed Saints to build in possession and, along with the defensive awareness and diligence of Jacob Butterfield, gave Cleary licence to roam.

For 25 minutes after taking the lead, St Johnstone looked like a team in total possession of their collective mission on both sides of the ball.

That should give everybody hope.

Hendry’s Hunger

Callum Hendry vowed after his impressive return to the side against Dundee that he would finish off the next chance that came his way.

He did exactly that at Livingston – and in some style.

The header with which he gave Saints the lead at Livi was technically perfect.

And his combination of mobility and aggression fuelled a performance that showcased his true potential.

Hendry is a finisher – his instinct for that is unquestionable.

But since returning from Kilmarnock he is also proving his worth as a team player.

He pressed Livi’s back line for 90 minutes at the Tony Macaroni Arena – and the Glenn Middleton cross ultimately put away by Ali Crawford for Saints’ winner was in fact aimed in Hendry’s direction.

He was denied by some desperate defending, but he was there in the 90th minute, as he was in the first.

Nobody could ask for more.

New Faces

Of the eight brand new arrivals St Johnstone welcomed in January, only two started at Livi.

Cleary and Hallberg both played key roles in making their manager’s tactics function, for a healthy spell, as they did last season.

But there is still room for improvement.

An injection of energy on the right flank would further bolster the potential for overloads created by Cleary’s forward-thinking style and Hallberg’s nous in possession.

Cardiff City loanee Tom Sang could be just the man to step in.

Meanwhile, substitute John Mahon impressed with his size and touch at the back after replacing Liam Gordon in the second half, and will certainly become an asset as he settles in over the coming weeks.

Theo Bair offers something completely different up top with his height, while ex-Derby County man Jahmal Hector-Ingram, signed on Tuesday, promises pace and trickery.

Put it all together – and chuck in that all-important three points gained – and suddenly it looks like there could be cause for optimism.