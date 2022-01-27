Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

Callum Hendry: Recalled St Johnstone striker pledges he’ll finish off his next big chance

By Eric Nicolson
January 27 2022, 1.34pm Updated: January 27 2022, 2.31pm
Callum Hendry in action for St Johnstone against Dundee.
Callum Hendry is frustrated he didn’t cap his St Johnstone recall with a winning goal against Dundee.

But the Perth striker has vowed to seize his opportunity the next time.

Hendry had his loan with Kilmarnock cut short at the start of the week and was thrown straight back into the Saints starting line-up for the Premiership basement clash with James McPake’s men.

The 24-year-old produced an excellent performance on his McDiarmid Park return, the only frustration being a second half shot that was blocked.

“I enjoyed it,” he told Saints TV. “I enjoyed the battle.

“The main thing was getting back to clean sheets.

“I feel like we should have won it.

“I’m quite annoyed at myself for not taking my chance but it is what it is and I’ll take the next one.

“I’m glad to get back out there and hopefully the next game is a win.”

Hendry added: “I took a good first touch.

“I knew a boy was coming in so I chopped and then I should have lifted it.

“It was a good block from the defender.”

Saints are still bottom of the league but a 10-game run of defeats has been ended and Hendry believes the signs are positive.

“It’s important for everyone in the team to show courage and determination,” he said.

“If we keep doing that every game and working hard for each other, we’ll be fine.”

