Callum Hendry: Recalled St Johnstone striker pledges he’ll finish off his next big chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry is frustrated he didn’t cap his St Johnstone recall with a winning goal against Dundee.

But the Perth striker has vowed to seize his opportunity the next time.

Hendry had his loan with Kilmarnock cut short at the start of the week and was thrown straight back into the Saints starting line-up for the Premiership basement clash with James McPake’s men.

The 24-year-old produced an excellent performance on his McDiarmid Park return, the only frustration being a second half shot that was blocked.

“I enjoyed it,” he told Saints TV. “I enjoyed the battle.

“The main thing was getting back to clean sheets.

“I feel like we should have won it.

“I’m quite annoyed at myself for not taking my chance but it is what it is and I’ll take the next one.

“I’m glad to get back out there and hopefully the next game is a win.”

🆕 📹 | Callum Hendry gave #SaintsTv his reaction after last nights 0-0 draw with Dundee.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/rJsMh6iQi3 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 27, 2022

Hendry added: “I took a good first touch.

“I knew a boy was coming in so I chopped and then I should have lifted it.

“It was a good block from the defender.”

Saints are still bottom of the league but a 10-game run of defeats has been ended and Hendry believes the signs are positive.

“It’s important for everyone in the team to show courage and determination,” he said.

“If we keep doing that every game and working hard for each other, we’ll be fine.”