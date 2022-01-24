Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson would have been ‘daft’ not to recall Callum Hendry from Kilmarnock

By Eric Nicolson
January 24 2022, 10.26pm
Callum Hendry has been recalled by St Johnstone.
Callum Hendry has been recalled by St Johnstone.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted he would have been “daft” not to recall Callum Hendry.

The Perth boss, who still has other attacking targets on his radar, is hoping that Hendry’s regular game-time on loan with Kilmarnock and five goals scored will make the 24-year-old an asset for the Perth club in their Premiership relegation battle.

“We need to get goals,” said Davidson. “The system we play suits him so I think he’ll be a key addition.

“He can go on little streaks, Callum. So hopefully we can get the best out of him in the coming weeks.

“The transfer window is really difficult in terms of getting players but he’s been playing games at the top of the Championship and it would be daft of me not to bring him back.

“The reason he went out was to play games and now he can come back and prove what he can do.

“Everybody’s looking for strikers and it’s now up to Callum what he does when he comes back.”

Davidson, who is assessing free agent midfielder Kevin McDonald in training, will have Cammy MacPherson available after he signed a deal through to 2024.

He hasn’t decided whether to include new signing John Mahon in his squad.

“John’s probably just a little bit short,” he said.

“He looks strong and really aggressive – I knew that’s what I would be getting. He’s got older school qualities – competing for every ball and putting his body on the line.

“It was a hard training session on purpose today – really for John so we could see where he was. We had a good 10 v 10 game.

“Like the rest of the boys who have come in, the quicker I can get him up to speed the better.”

O’Halloran hamstring

Michael O’Halloran will definitely miss out.

“He’s done his hamstring,” Davidson reported. “It was just before the goal and was one of the reasons the guy was spare at the back because he’d done his hammy from the corner.”

Callum Booth is “touch and go”.

