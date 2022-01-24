Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Hendry recalled by St Johnstone ahead of crunch Dundee showdown

By Alan Temple
January 24 2022, 10.22am Updated: January 24 2022, 12.55pm
Callum Hendry
Back with Saints: Hendry

St Johnstone have recalled Callum Hendry from his loan spell at Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, will be eligible for Wednesday night’s crunch relegation six-pointer against Dundee.

Hendry notched five goals in 15 appearances for Killie during the first half of the campaign, while he has rippled the net 14 times for the Perth Saints since signing from Blackburn Rovers in 2017..

Given Hendry has already played for St Johnstone and Kilmarnock this term, he would be unable to represent a third club.

As such, he has been brought back to McDiarmid Park to feature, rather than be moved on elsewhere.

Saints boss Callum Davidson is hopeful the return of Hendry — who has also represented Aberdeen and Brechin City on loan — can add potency to an attack which has scored just 11 Premiership goals in 21 games.

St Johnstone are currently enduring a miserable 10-game losing run as they battle for top-flight survival.

The nadir came on Saturday when the Scottish Cup holders were dumped out of this year’s competition at the hands of Kelty Hearts.

ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone turned toxic in Kelty but perspective now needs to be found

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier