Callum Hendry recalled by St Johnstone ahead of crunch Dundee showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have recalled Callum Hendry from his loan spell at Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, will be eligible for Wednesday night’s crunch relegation six-pointer against Dundee.

Hendry notched five goals in 15 appearances for Killie during the first half of the campaign, while he has rippled the net 14 times for the Perth Saints since signing from Blackburn Rovers in 2017..

Given Hendry has already played for St Johnstone and Kilmarnock this term, he would be unable to represent a third club.

As such, he has been brought back to McDiarmid Park to feature, rather than be moved on elsewhere.

Saints boss Callum Davidson is hopeful the return of Hendry — who has also represented Aberdeen and Brechin City on loan — can add potency to an attack which has scored just 11 Premiership goals in 21 games.

St Johnstone are currently enduring a miserable 10-game losing run as they battle for top-flight survival.

The nadir came on Saturday when the Scottish Cup holders were dumped out of this year’s competition at the hands of Kelty Hearts.