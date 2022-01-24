Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will be ‘big enough and brave enough’ to deal with fan fury, says Kevin Thomson

By Eric Nicolson
January 24 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 24 2022, 8.53am
Kevin Thomson has backed Callum Davidson.
Kevin Thomson has backed under-pressure St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson to be “big enough and brave enough” to come through the storm that has engulfed him.

After being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Thomson’s excellent Kelty Hearts side, Davidson, his team and his staff were subjected to the verbal post-match fury of their own supporters as they made their way up the terracing and out of the ground to get changed.

As Saints now turn their focus to a Premiership basement battle against Dundee in midweek, the Perth boss will “take his medicine” and stay strong, according to his former Scotland team-mate.

“It’s not nice,” said Thomson. “You never like to see it. He’s a great lad, Callum, and I know Steven MacLean and Alex (Cleland) as well.

“There will be a time when I get stick, whether it’s at this club or whether it’s further down the line.

“Callum is a St Johnstone legend. It’s just the industry we live in. Callum will understand that.

“They’ve been on a poor run.

“To finish top six and win two cups last year was unbelievable.

“But the harsh reality is that sometimes when you get a bad defeat, you need to take your medicine.

“He will be big enough and brave enough to deal with that. You cannot let fans and social media and stuff like that affect you.

“They expect to beat us and they don’t expect to be at the bottom of the league but last year was such a hard thing to follow, losing their players when they did.

“There are loads of excuses but in football you don’t get any excuses when it comes to fans.”

