St Johnstone sign Cammy MacPherson from St Mirren By Eric Nicolson January 24 2022, 4.34pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.47pm Cammy MacPherson has signed for St Johnstone. St Johnstone have signed Cammy MacPherson on a permanent deal. The midfielder had been on loan with the Perth club from St Mirren for the first half of the season before recently agreeing a pre-contract to sign in the summer. That prompted the Buddies to recall him and MacPherson wasn't available for Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to Kelty Hearts. The 23-year-old has agreed a deal through to 2024 and Saints have paid an undisclosed fee. Ex-Fulham and Dundee star Kevin McDonald training with St Johnstone after Dundee United stint ends