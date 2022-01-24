St Johnstone sign Cammy MacPherson from St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have signed Cammy MacPherson on a permanent deal.

The midfielder had been on loan with the Perth club from St Mirren for the first half of the season before recently agreeing a pre-contract to sign in the summer.

That prompted the Buddies to recall him and MacPherson wasn’t available for Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Kelty Hearts.

The 23-year-old has agreed a deal through to 2024 and Saints have paid an undisclosed fee.