Home News Perth & Kinross

Hill Primary: Part of former Blairgowrie school to become office

By Matteo Bell
January 27 2022, 1.59pm Updated: January 27 2022, 2.29pm
The former Hill Primary School in Blairgowrie.
Plans to convert part of a historic former Blairgowrie school into an office have been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

Consultancy firm ForthRoad submitted the proposals for the old Hill Primary School.

The original part of the building dates from 1878 with a wing added in 1909.

It lay empty from 2009 until sections of it were turned into luxury apartments – though that project was delayed when part of the roof fell in during a storm in 2017.

One of the apartments in the building.

The selling of the building to developers for just £1 also proved controversial.

The section of the building that is subject of the plans was previously occupied as a marketing space by the site’s developers.

Now, it will be made available for office workers.

Although the developers have committed to retaining the look and feel of the old building, minor changes will include a new door and insulation.

‘Reducing the need to commute’

A supporting statement submitted alongside the application said: “The proposed change of use to office space will introduce a compatible mixed-use business to the overall development and promote integrated local working whilst reducing the potential need to commute between home and employment.

“The proposed modest alterations to the existing buildings have been carefully considered to be sympathetic to the existing character of the buildings and the surrounding conservation area.

“The applicants look forward to receiving the council’s support and approval so that the offices can be implemented at the earliest opportunity.”

