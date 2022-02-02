Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Rugby and Bob Marley: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
February 2 2022, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Members of the Canadian speed skating team round the oval during a practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Photo by Canadian Press/Shutterstock
Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan Marley view the Bob Marley One Love Experience at the Saatchi Gallery. The exhibition opens on Wednesday and will run for 10 weeks before heading on a multi-city tour across the world. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire
Russian army snipers from the Western Military District conduct an ambush on a mock enemy convoy during an exercise in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia. Photo by EyePress News/Shutterstock
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Thousands of Sufi devotees from different parts of India travel to the shrine for the annual festival, marking the death anniversary of the Sufi saint. Photo by Himanshu Sharma/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tourists enjoy themselves amid snow in Dongguanmen Village of Zhushan Town in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hubei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Indigenous people from ethnic Tamang community dance and sing during Sonam Lhosar, New Year advent of the tiger in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Saroj Baizu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a look around the wig department during her visit to Scottish Opera to meet staff at the company’s production studios in Glasgow and sit in on rehearsals for an upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to mark the return of live indoor performances. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
‘A New Nature’ by Isamu Noguchi (1904-88) a new exhibition at White Cube, Bermondsey, London. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Restaurateur Peter Caviston with Niamh Ni Chuirc (second right) and Julie Larkin at the Forty Foot with a birthday cake to be delivered at the James Joyce Martello Tower in Sandycove, Dublin, for an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publication of Joyce’s flagship novel, Ulysses, and the 140th anniversary of the writer’s birth. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Canada biathlon athlete Emily Dickson of Burns Lake, B.C., practises at the National Biathlon Centre prior to the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Canadian Press/Shutterstock
In her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, The Duchess of Cambridge meets England players, coaches and referees and joins a training session taking place at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

