Callum Davidson reckons Livingston win could turn St Johnstone’s season on its head

Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone’s win over Livingston could be the moment that turns their season around.

The Perth side claimed their first win since October 30 thanks to Ali Crawford’s last-minute winner at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It lifted them off the bottom of the Premiership on goal difference, with Dundee slumping to the foot of the table.

And Saints’ relieved manager reckons victory at Livi could galvanise his side.

“I’m not sure where my heart was when we scored at the death,” he joked.

St Johnstone controlled in the first half and dogged in the second at Livingston. Rewarded with a last minute winner from Ali Crawford. The fans enjoyed that one. pic.twitter.com/362JV2mplb — Sean Hamilton (@SeanHamSport) February 1, 2022

“It was a really tough game against a good team and I’m delighted.

“I’m just thankful we got the goal to get the three points, which were much needed.

“Not only for where we are in the league but for confidence, momentum and belief.

“These can be moments that turn a season, without a doubt.

“It is nice to go home and actually speak to my wife rather than grump in front of the television!

“These little things can make a difference and this is the type of performance I want for my players.“

Davidson’s side played as well as they have in months in the first half against Livingston.

Hallberg shines on debut

January capture Melker Hallberg was handed his first start in midfield and, alongside Ali Crawford and Jacob Butterfield, contributed to a much-improved performance.

Now Davidson is hopeful that, as the likes of Hallberg gel with their new team-mates, further improvements will follow.

“We’ve worked hard on our shape and our pressing, that’s where our success came from last season and we’ve got bodies there that can do it,” he said.

“Melker Hallberg, he’s come in and not played a full game but I thought he was excellent.

“And then I’ve got Murray Davidson who can come in for him.

“I’ve got boys who can come back for Saturday so the squad is looking really good and I’m really positive about it and I’m looking forward to playing games.

“It’s a win but lets build on it and try and get another victory on Saturday.”