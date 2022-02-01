Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson reckons Livingston win could turn St Johnstone’s season on its head

By Sean Hamilton
February 1 2022, 10.21pm Updated: February 1 2022, 10.23pm
Callum Davidson will be staying at St Johnstone.
Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone’s win over Livingston could be the moment that turns their season around.

The Perth side claimed their first win since October 30 thanks to Ali Crawford’s last-minute winner at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It lifted them off the bottom of the Premiership on goal difference, with Dundee slumping to the foot of the table.

And Saints’ relieved manager reckons victory at Livi could galvanise his side.

“I’m not sure where my heart was when we scored at the death,” he joked.

“It was a really tough game against a good team and I’m delighted.

“I’m just thankful we got the goal to get the three points, which were much needed.

“Not only for where we are in the league but for confidence, momentum and belief.

“These can be moments that turn a season, without a doubt.

“It is nice to go home and actually speak to my wife rather than grump in front of the television!

“These little things can make a difference and this is the type of performance I want for my players.

Davidson’s side played as well as they have in months in the first half against Livingston.

Hallberg shines on debut

January capture Melker Hallberg was handed his first start in midfield and, alongside Ali Crawford and Jacob Butterfield, contributed to a much-improved performance.

Now Davidson is hopeful that, as the likes of Hallberg gel with their new team-mates, further improvements will follow.

“We’ve worked hard on our shape and our pressing, that’s where our success came from last season and we’ve got bodies there that can do it,” he said.

“Melker Hallberg, he’s come in and not played a full game but I thought he was excellent.

“And then I’ve got Murray Davidson who can come in for him.

“I’ve got boys who can come back for Saturday so the squad is looking really good and I’m really positive about it and I’m looking forward to playing games.

“It’s a win but lets build on it and try and get another victory on Saturday.”

Theo Bair: Nick Dasovic sure St Johnstone fans will like what they are about to see from former Vancouver Whitecaps striker

