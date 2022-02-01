Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn tells disillusioned fans ‘I understand’ after David Goodwillie backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John McGlynn insists he “understands” the anger among supporters following the signing of David Goodwillie.

However, the Raith Rovers manager declined to expand on the club’s official statement on the matter.

Goodwillie, 32, penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Fife club on deadline day, sparking widespread anger and condemnation.

Former chairman Bill Clark and director Andy Mill quit the Rovers board, principle sponsor Val McDermid intends to pull her funding and Raith Rovers Women and Girls captain Tyler Rattray stepped down.

Former Prime Minister, and Raith supporter, Gordon Brown addressed the issue, as did First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

However, a Rovers statement released prior to Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Queen of the South defended the signing and claimed “rehabilitation” is a key aspect of their outlook.

“The club has issued a statement which speaks for itself. It’s a club statement and decision,” said McGlynn.

“As a football manager, all you can do is try and concentrate on the game and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am football all day long.

“And we believe that we needed a goalscorer.

“When you sign the top scorer in Scotland — a proven scorer — that’s why we make that decision.”

Asked directly if he had a message for those who feel unable to support the club following the signing, McGlynn simply said: “All I can say is: I understand.”

Feels like a defeat

Explaining Goodwillie’s absence from the squad against Queens, McGlynn said: “He came here with a hamstring injury and, if he played, he might have made it worse.

“We think he’ll be available for the weekend but we aren’t 100 per cent sure on that. It’s 50/50 touch and go.”

Rovers threw away a 2-0 lead and a 3-2 advantage against the visitors from Dumfries as their winless run in the Championship extended to seven games.

McGlynn added: “I can’t really believe we didn’t win that game. It feels like a defeat. Draws are not really any good to us at this stage when we’re trying to stay in the pack.”