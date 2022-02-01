Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn tells disillusioned fans ‘I understand’ after David Goodwillie backlash

By Alan Temple
February 1 2022, 10.37pm Updated: February 2 2022, 2.19pm
Goodwillie in attendance at last nights fixture against Queen of the South.
John McGlynn insists he “understands” the anger among supporters following the signing of David Goodwillie.

However, the Raith Rovers manager declined to expand on the club’s official statement on the matter.

Goodwillie, 32, penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Fife club on deadline day, sparking widespread anger and condemnation.

Former chairman Bill Clark and director Andy Mill quit the Rovers board, principle sponsor Val McDermid intends to pull her funding and Raith Rovers Women and Girls captain Tyler Rattray stepped down.

Former Prime Minister, and Raith supporter, Gordon Brown addressed the issue, as did First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

However, a Rovers statement released prior to Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Queen of the South defended the signing and claimed “rehabilitation” is a key aspect of their outlook.

John McGlynn’s decision to sign Goodwillie has been met with criticism

“The club has issued a statement which speaks for itself. It’s a club statement and decision,” said McGlynn.

“As a football manager, all you can do is try and concentrate on the game and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am football all day long.

“And we believe that we needed a goalscorer.

“When you sign the top scorer in Scotland — a proven scorer — that’s why we make that decision.”

Asked directly if he had a message for those who feel unable to support the club following the signing, McGlynn simply said: “All I can say is: I understand.”

Feels like a defeat

Explaining Goodwillie’s absence from the squad against Queens, McGlynn said: “He came here with a hamstring injury and, if he played, he might have made it worse.

“We think he’ll be available for the weekend but we aren’t 100 per cent sure on that. It’s 50/50 touch and go.”

Rovers threw away a 2-0 lead and a 3-2 advantage against the visitors from Dumfries as their winless run in the Championship extended to seven games.

McGlynn added: “I can’t really believe we didn’t win that game. It feels like a defeat. Draws are not really any good to us at this stage when we’re trying to stay in the pack.”

