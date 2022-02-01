Raith Rovers break silence on David Goodwillie controversy and say ‘footballing ability’ is club’s ‘foremost consideration’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have defended their signing of David Goodwillie amid a furious backlash from supporters and a swathe of high-profile resignations.

Goodwillie, 32, penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Fife club on deadline day, sparking widespread anger and condemnation.

Rovers’ principle sponsor Val McDermid has announced she will cease to back the club, while directors Bill Clark and Andy Mill have both stepped down from the board.

Raith Rovers Women and Girls captain Tyler Rattray, supporter liaison Margie Robertson and several other voluntary workers have also stated they will no longer represent Raith.

Even First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her feelings plain on the matter.

The former Dundee United striker was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that Goodwillie and fellow player David Robertson had raped her after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

A statement released by the Fife club on Tuesday noted the ‘gravity’ of Goodwillie’s actions but claimed that ‘rehabilitation’ is a key tenet of their outlook.

The address read: “Please be assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; we aim to rebuild that trust.

“While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing.

“But first and foremost, this was a football related decision.”

‘Our foremost consideration’

Acknowledging the sheer scale of the opposition to the move, the statement continued: “As with all new signings, the club has carefully considered our position as a Community Club and we completely respect the differing views among fans and stakeholders, many of whom we have spoken to directly in the past 24 hours and are continuing to engage with.

“As David has previously played for Raith Rovers earlier in his career, we consider him to be part of the Raith Rovers Football Club.

“The management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.”