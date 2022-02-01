Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: David Goodwillie signing is shameful and will cheapen Raith Rovers’ core values forever

By The Courier
February 1 2022, 11.30am Updated: February 1 2022, 1.19pm
David Goodwillie needs no introduction in Scottish football.

For more than a decade his name has been chanted loud from the terraces.

But those chants have been as much about his off-field infamy as they have to do with any footballing prowess.

‘Club should hang its head in shame’

For Goodwillie is a rapist. He was found by a civil court to be such.

And now Raith Rovers have signed him up, willing to overlook his past behaviour in order to make advancement on the pitch.

The people at the club who are responsible for the decision should hang their heads in shame.

Where is the club’s sympathy for his victim – the woman who is carrying a legacy of trauma that will last a lifetime?

What example are they projecting on the impressionable young football fans who come through the turnstiles and see David Goodwillie idolised for scoring a goal?

Where is their moral compass?

Raith superfan Val McDermid has walked away from the club she loves in protest at Goodwillie’s signing.

She wrote on Twitter: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

‘Raith Rovers has offered up its core values’

Going by the outcry on social media since the striker’s capture was announced, she is far from alone.

They are right to take a stand.

For 140 years, Raith Rovers has served its community proudly.

It has offered joy to its fans on the field, and there has been plenty of pain too.

But this is something else.

The club has knowingly walked down a road from which it will find it very hard to turn back.

It has offered up its core values – those principles which have served it so well for more than a century – for a sticking plaster on-field solution that will cheapen it forever.

David Goodwillie should not be welcome at Stark’s Park. Ever.

Raith should know that. They should not need to be told.

