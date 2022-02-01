KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Raith Rovers would not have signed David Goodwillie in a country where women really matter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ decision to sign David Goodwillie sends a clear message to rape survivors.

It tells them goals matter more than their hurt and trauma.

In 2017, David Goodwillie was branded a rapist in a civil court.

This action came after it was judged that there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to a criminal court.

Before writing this, I went back and read the full judgement in that case.

I wonder if the decision-makers at Raith Rovers did the same before asking him to play for their team.

It’s hard to reconcile the words of the judge about the actions of David Goodwillie with the inexplicable decision to sign him.

It certainly doesn’t fit with the club’s own values, as set out in a concordat on their website.

In that, the club says its “core objective’’ is to “maintain a healthy, vibrant and well-respected football club in Kirkcaldy that makes a positive contribution to Scottish football and the local community for present and future generations.’’

To put it bluntly, a rapist cannot make a positive contribution to Scottish football.

Society makes allowances for sex offenders

Whether we like it or not, whether they deserve it or not, whether they want it or not, footballers are role models.

They are influential figures, especially in smaller teams that are an integral part of a community.

Often, we talk about the scourge of sexual violence against women as though it is some passive force that cannot be stopped.

Worse, we kid ourselves that men who commit sexual offences are “other” and visibly different to ordinary men.

They’re not. They are dads, politicians, friends and footballers.

The Scottish criminal justice system routinely fails women.

But our society’s attitudes towards sexual violence do too.

Too often, women are blamed for the hurt inflicted on them.

Perpetrators are defended and their actions minimised on the basis that they have a promising career ahead of them.

Or because they know how to kick a ball.

David Goodwillie has shown no remorse for his actions.

But even if he had, it’s telling that when we talk about the future life chances of people involved in sexual offences cases, it’s always the perpetrator’s and never the victim’s prospects that we are asked to consider.

Move has angered fans and representatives of the club

Raith Rovers’ decision has sparked a furious and justified backlash.

Author and life-long Raith Rovers fan Val McDermid has ended her support and sponsorship of the club over the “disgusting and despicable move”.

In a statement on Twitter, she said: “The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

Good on her. It can’t be easy to step away from a club that you have supported your whole life.

In doing so, she demonstrates more love and respect for Raith Rovers than those who took the decision to sully its name by signing somebody unfit to wear the colours.

In what has been a grim and inglorious moment for Scottish football, it was heartening to see so many of the club’s supporters share Val McDermid’s disgust at the move.

Raith Rovers’ women’s team captain Tyler Rattray has also quit. As have director director Andrew Mill and supporters liaison officer Margie Robertson.

Whether their condemnation is enough to bring about the reversal of this decision remains to be seen.

But this goes far beyond football.

Raith Rovers FC’s signing of David Goodwillie sends a signal to women

In a statement, Rape Crisis Scotland said: “Fundamentally – though it seems Raith FC do not agree – women’s lives are more important than men’s talent or careers. Footballers are role models – particularly for young people.

And it is not okay to have someone in this position who has been found by a senior judge to be a rapist.

“We wonder whether those who took this decision thought for a second about how it may look or feel to survivors to have to watch someone judged to have committed rape be celebrated and applauded.’’

You don’t need to be a supporter of Raith Rovers or even a football fan to be affected by this.

Because at its core, it’s a reminder of women’s inequality of safety.

Sexual violence has become so normalised, so shamefully accepted as an inevitable risk of being a woman, that it leaves space for decisions like this.

In a country where rape was truly seen for the grotesque and inhumane crime it is, no football club would ever dare to hire a man who had been found in a civil court to have committed it.

In a country where women really mattered, we wouldn’t need to remind you we are your sisters, mothers, grans and daughters.

Our safety and well-being would matter, not because of the familial ties that bond us to men, but because we matter as people.

This decision by Raith Rovers sends a clear message that we don’t.

• The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm – midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call: 08088 01 03 02.

Kirsty Strickland is a Courier columnist and was recognised with a Write to End Violence Against Women Award for her work last year.