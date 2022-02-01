Raith Rovers director resigns in protest over David Goodwillie signing as fans’ chief steps down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers director Andrew Mill has relinquished his position on the board in protest over the contentious signing of David Goodwillie.

Mill has been the club’s ‘Supporter Director’ since June 2018 and is a widely respected figure among the Rovers fanbase due to his community endeavours and communication.

He was vehemently against the decision to sign Goodwillie from Clyde on deadline day, however the deal progressed regardless.

The former Dundee United striker penned a two-and-a-half year contract with Raith.

As such, Mill used social media to confirm his resignation on Tuesday morning.

He wrote: “Most Raith fans will now be aware of the recent events that have taken place over the last day or two which resulted in us signing David Goodwillie from Clyde FC.

“As a consequence, I feel I am unable to continue as a director of Raith Rovers FC and this morning I submitted my resignation.

“Thank you for all your support during my term as your representative on the board.

“I hope I have made a different and although I may not have gotten everything right I can assure you I had the supporters’ best interests at heart all the time.”

Raith Rovers’ supporter liaison officer (SLO) Margie Robertson, a pivotal independent conduit between fans and the club, has also stepped down from her role.

Due to recent developments within the club I have today tendered my resignation as SLO/DAO. My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path. I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me through out my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans. — Raith Rovers FC SLO (@RrfcS) February 1, 2022

She tweeted: “Due to recent developments within the club I have today tendered my resignation.

“My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path. I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me through out my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans.”

Fury at Goodwillie signing

Goodwillie’s signing has been met with a vociferous backlash, including the club’s principal sponsor and former director Val McDermid stating that she will pull her funding from the start of next season.

The famous author’s name adorns Rovers’ home shirt and the South Stand at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rovers Women and Girls captain Tyler Rattray has also announced she will no longer represent the club.

Goodwillie was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.