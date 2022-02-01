Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers director resigns in protest over David Goodwillie signing as fans’ chief steps down

By Alan Temple
February 1 2022, 11.23am Updated: February 1 2022, 2.45pm
Exit: Mill
Exit: Mill

Raith Rovers director Andrew Mill has relinquished his position on the board in protest over the contentious signing of David Goodwillie.

Mill has been the club’s ‘Supporter Director’ since June 2018 and is a widely respected figure among the Rovers fanbase due to his community endeavours and communication.

He was vehemently against the decision to sign Goodwillie from Clyde on deadline day, however the deal progressed regardless.

The former Dundee United striker penned a two-and-a-half year contract with Raith.

As such, Mill used social media to confirm his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Controversy: Goodwillie

He wrote: “Most Raith fans will now be aware of the recent events that have taken place over the last day or two which resulted in us signing David Goodwillie from Clyde FC. 

“As a consequence, I feel I am unable to continue as a director of Raith Rovers FC and this morning I submitted my resignation.

“Thank you for all your support during my term as your representative on the board.

“I hope I have made a different and although I may not have gotten everything right I can assure you I had the supporters’ best interests at heart all the time.”

Raith Rovers’ supporter liaison officer (SLO) Margie Robertson, a pivotal independent conduit between fans and the club, has also stepped down from her role.

She tweeted: “Due to recent developments within the club I have today tendered my resignation.

“My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path. I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me through out my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans.”

Fury at Goodwillie signing

Goodwillie’s signing has been met with a vociferous backlash, including the club’s principal sponsor and former director Val McDermid stating that she will pull her funding from the start of next season.

The famous author’s name adorns Rovers’ home shirt and the South Stand at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rovers Women and Girls captain Tyler Rattray has also announced she will no longer represent the club.

Goodwillie was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

