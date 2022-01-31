St Johnstone confirm Tom Sang loan signing from Cardiff City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang as their seventh January signing.

The 22-year-old has been snapped up on loan until the end of the season.

Sang, who can also play in midfield, spent the first half of 2020/21 in League Two with Cheltenham before then manager Mick McCarthy recalled him to play in the Championship from March onwards.

He has played five times for Cardiff this season, the last of those appearances against Preston North End in the FA Cup a few weeks ago.

🆕🎙| The football club is thrilled to announce that Tom Sang will join for the rest of the season on loan from @CardiffCityFC Welcome Tom!#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 31, 2022

Saints boss Callum Davidson said: “Tom has had a really good pathway in football and we are pleased to have concluded this loan deal.

“He will give us another option and he possesses the attributes to do well for us.”

The other six McDiarmid Park new recruits over the course of January (all on permanent contracts) were Dan Cleary, Nadir Ciftci, Tony Gallacher, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg and Theo Bair.