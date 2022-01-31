Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone confirm Tom Sang loan signing from Cardiff City

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2022, 9.31pm
St Johnstone have signed Tom Sang on loan from Cardiff City.
St Johnstone have signed Tom Sang on loan from Cardiff City.

St Johnstone have confirmed Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang as their seventh January signing.

The 22-year-old has been snapped up on loan until the end of the season.

Sang, who can also play in midfield, spent the first half of 2020/21 in League Two with Cheltenham before then manager Mick McCarthy recalled him to play in the Championship from March onwards.

He has played five times for Cardiff this season, the last of those appearances against Preston North End in the FA Cup a few weeks ago.

Saints boss Callum Davidson said: “Tom has had a really good pathway in football and we are pleased to have concluded this loan deal.

“He will give us another option and he possesses the attributes to do well for us.”

The other six McDiarmid Park new recruits over the course of January (all on permanent contracts) were Dan Cleary, Nadir Ciftci, Tony Gallacher, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg and Theo Bair.

St Johnstone deadline day duo: Ali McCann shows Preston fans what they’ve been missing and Jason Kerr is talked-up as a Wigan captain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier