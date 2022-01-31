Six Nations 2022: Scotland ready for ‘instinctive’ Marcus Smith going up against Finn Russell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s answer to Finn Russell is “an outstanding individual” but Scotland have the original and will focus on themselves ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

Defence coach Steve Tandy has had to rip up last year’s successful plan to contain the English as Eddie Jones has taken the team in a different direction with young Marcus Smith the pivot.

Tandy got to know the Harlequins 10 during his brief call-up to the British and Irish Lions last summer and believes he’s a point of difference in the same way as Russell.

‘There is an unpredictability about him’

“Marcus is an outstanding individual,” he said. “He has an outstanding kicking game, makes really good decisions, and hits the line and opens their game up a little bit more.

“There is an unpredictability about him as well so we know we are going to have to be on the money defensively against him and be really solid about what we do.”

Tandy feels that Smith’s instincts are so good and that came to the fore in South Africa.

“His instinct, that is why he is picked for England, and what he has been doing for Harlequins,” he added. “On the Lions trip you could see exactly what he is about, the talent he has got, the speed, how he can play the game.

“But his instinct will take over. Obviously he will play in the England structure but we have to put in a positive performance in defence.”

‘England is littered with quality players’

Smith will be flying solo without the veteran presence of Owen Farrell beside him, but Tandy believes there are other candidates to aid the inexperienced 10.

“England is littered with quality players,” he said. “You have Charlie Atkinson, Henry Slade, great footballers playing in really good teams.

“Farrell is an outstanding rugby player as well but they have so much depth I don’t think it makes too much difference. Seeing them play in the autumn they had quality all across the board.”

The Scots believe they’re building into the championship but accept that discipline, after two key red cards and a flurry of yellows last season, has been an issue.

“I think we were pretty unfortunate with the red cards,” he said. “There was not a lot that (Zander Fagerson and Finn Russell) could have done differently.

“But in terms of the penalty count, I agree with the new laws about rolling away. It gets enhanced and we have to look at what we do.

“The referees want that speed of ball and it is something that we will focus on and will be making sure we don’t give opportunities for get penalties against us.

“You want to keep it in single figures to keep the momentum down. We don’t want to give a team like England easy field position. Give anything free to England, as we know how good a team they are, they can hurt us.”

Bhatti out for “minimum of 2 weeks’

Scotland shuffled the squad numbers again as prop Jamie Bhatti went down with a hand injury. It is being assessed but looks like a minimum of two weeks out.

Rather than going back to Bhatti’s Glasgow team-mate Oli Kebble, the Scots have recalled Allan Dell. The prop last played for Scotland in the defeat to Japan at the 2019 World Cup.

“Delly loves playing for Scotland, loves being part of it, and it was great to see him again,” said Tandy. “He has been coming off the bench a lot for London Irish and making an impact which is great. You can see how desperate he is to be part of the squad.

“Having something like that is really positive in the group, the excitement he has of coming into camp. It’s unfortunate for Jamie because I thought he was playing really well, but someone’s misfortune gives someone else an opportunity.”

Josh Bayliss, concussed playing for Bath two weeks ago, has not passed protocols yet and will not be considered.

“That is not something you can rush, something you have to be really cautious with,” said Tandy. “He will only come back when 100% ready. It is a shame for Josh who was playing really well but we will manage his return.”

Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe missed last week’s sessions with illness but reported fit and well on Monday. Veteran wing Sean Maitland, called up last week, has now returned to Saracens.